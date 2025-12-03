Wireless Charging Module Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Expansion Driven by EV Integration, Qi-Standard Compatibility, Public Infrastructure Expansion, High-Power Charging Innovations

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Charging Module Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wireless charging module market is expected to grow from USD 947.800 million in 2025 to USD 1.34 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.20%

Wireless charging modules, utilizing electromagnetic induction through a power adapter and charging pad, offer universal compatibility and protect device ports from wear and tear. The market is propelled by the booming penetration of smartphones and the expansion of public charging infrastructure, particularly for EVs.







The global wireless charging module market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), technological advancements in charging infrastructure, and the rising demand for convenient, durable charging solutions for consumer electronics.



Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles



The surge in electric vehicle adoption is a primary driver of the wireless charging module market, particularly in regions like the United States and China. The need for efficient, cable-free charging solutions is growing as EV fleets expand. For instance, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported in 2023 that Momentum Dynamics and Solano Transportation Authority (STA) are planning to deploy a 300-kW automatic wireless fast-charging network along a bus transit corridor, highlighting the increasing integration of wireless charging in public EV infrastructure. The projected need for 41,000 publicly accessible EV charging ports in San Diego County by 2030, compared to 2,500 currently available, underscores the rising demand for wireless charging modules to support this growth.



Technological Advancements in Charging Infrastructure



Advancements in wireless charging technology, such as the adoption of the Qi standard by major smartphone manufacturers like Apple and Samsung, are enhancing market growth. These modules provide fast, reliable charging with minimal wear on device ports, making them ideal for both consumer electronics and automotive applications. The development of high-power wireless charging systems, such as those for EVs, is further driving market demand by offering seamless, user-friendly solutions that align with the global shift toward sustainable transportation.

Market Trends



The wireless charging module market is characterized by a focus on sustainability and convenience, with increasing integration of wireless charging in EVs and public spaces. The adoption of Qi technology ensures broad compatibility across devices, while high-power charging solutions cater to the automotive sector's needs. The expansion of public charging infrastructure, particularly for EVs, aligns with global urbanization and environmental goals, driving demand for wireless modules. Innovations in module design, such as dual-port charging stations, enhance user experience and market appeal.



The wireless charging module market is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising adoption of electric vehicles, advancements in charging technology, and the demand for durable, user-friendly solutions in consumer electronics. The Americas lead with robust EV infrastructure initiatives, while Asia-Pacific contributes through high EV adoption and manufacturing prowess.

Recent developments, such as Stuffcool's 2023 launch and Luxshare's ongoing leadership in Apple's supply chain, underscore the market's focus on innovation and scalability. As sustainability and convenience continue to shape consumer and industrial preferences, the wireless charging module market is well-positioned for sustained expansion during the forecast period.



Geographical Outlook

Americas



The Americas, particularly the United States, are expected to witness robust growth in the wireless charging module market. The increasing EV fleet and the need for accessible charging infrastructure are key factors. The 2021 Emerging Technologies White Paper by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) highlighted the anticipated demand for 41,000 public EV charging ports in San Diego County by 2030, a significant increase from the 2,500 available, driving the adoption of wireless charging solutions. Initiatives like the 300-kW wireless fast-charging network planned by Momentum Dynamics and STA in 2023 further demonstrate the region's commitment to expanding wireless charging infrastructure for public transit and personal vehicles.



Asia-Pacific



While not explicitly detailed in post-2022 data, the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, remains a significant market due to its high EV adoption rates and established manufacturing capabilities. The region's focus on standardized wireless charging protocols and infrastructure development supports market growth, complementing global trends in consumer electronics and automotive applications.



Market Developments



In May 2023, Stuffcool launched the "Magic 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station" in India, featuring Type-A and Type-C wireless charging modules capable of delivering 15W of power for Android devices. This product reflects the growing demand for versatile, high-performance charging solutions in consumer electronics. Additionally, Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd, a key player in Apple's supply chain since 2015 for Apple Watch and since 2018 for iPhone wireless charging modules, continues to lead with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, supporting comprehensive module and system-wide installations for consumer devices.



