LOB Investors Have Opportunity to Join Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LOB) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Live Oak disclosed in a SEC filing on November 12, 2025, that “"the Company will amend its 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K . . . and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively . . . to restate the Consolidated Financial Statements for each of the periods included in those filings in order to restate the Statements of Cash Flows and related notes." The Company added that "an error was identified in the classification of cash flows between operating and investing activities associated with the proceeds received from the sale of loan participations and the related supplemental disclosures of non-cash operating, investing and financing activities related to these loans" and that "given the relative size of the misclassification . . . management concluded the misclassifications are material." Shares of Live Oak fell in response to this news.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com