The Crump Group’s Jesse Stratton Named One of the 2025 Generation Next Award Winners by Canadian Grocer

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crump Group is proud to announce that Jesse Stratton, Senior Vice President of Sales, has been named one of the 2025 Generation Next Award winners by Canadian Grocer. The award was announced on November 24 during the GroceryConnex event at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

Launched in 2011, the Generation Next Awards celebrate emerging leaders under the age of 40 across all areas of Canada’s grocery industry; from retail and distribution to CPG and supply chain operations. This year, 37 rising professionals were recognized for their innovation, leadership, and contributions to the sector.

“We are thrilled to see Jesse recognized by Canadian Grocer,” said Paul Sproule, President of The Crump Group. “Jesse leads and develops high-performing teams while thinking in a highly strategic way that positions our business for long-term success. He has played a key role in building our customer partnerships, driving sustainable growth, and coaching his team to win the right way. His impact is felt across our organization and with every customer who works with him.”



Stratton’s passion and drive have propelled numerous successes for The Crump Group. Under his leadership, he has helped transform the company’s sales organization into one of the strongest in the industry. His accomplishments include:

Scaling Market Position: Expanded U.S. distribution while elevating our Canadian treats brand from the #5 manufacturer to #2 and rapidly closing in on #1.

Multi-Channel Leadership: Built winning strategies across grocery, mass, club, and pet specialty for both branded and private label businesses.

Team Development: Achieved record employee retention and promoted six team members in the past year, fostering a culture rooted in growth and recognition.

Customer Success: Designed and executed a selling strategy that has increased market share for both The Crump Group and its retail partners.

The Crump Group extends its congratulations to all 2025 Generation Next Award recipients. Jesse’s achievement underscores the company’s commitment to fostering leadership, driving innovation, and shaping the future of the pet treats industry. We look forward to continuing our growth alongside exceptional leaders like Jesse, who embody our vision and values every day.



About The Crump Group Inc.

The Crump Group is family owned and operated, producing all natural, gently dehydrated single and limited ingredient pet treats since 2006. Our core brands include Crumps’ Naturals®, Caledon Farms® & Dog Delights®. We also produce many private brands which are sold and distributed across North America. The Crump Group's pet products are currently available at major retailers such as Costco®, PetSmart®, Pet Valu®, Walmart®, Loblaws®, Publix® and Target® to name a few. Visit www.thecrumpgroup.ca

