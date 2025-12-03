Mobile Robots Research Report - Global Market Forecasts from 2025 to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Robots Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mobile Robots Market is expected to grow from USD 27.389 billion in 2025 to USD 52.114 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 13.73%.



The Mobile Robots Market is a dynamic force reshaping industries through advanced automation, driven by AI, IoT, and e-commerce demands. Encompassing autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), these systems enhance efficiency in logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare. Asia-Pacific leads with its industrial and e-commerce dominance, followed by North America and Europe. Despite challenges like high costs and regulatory hurdles, innovations in AI-driven navigation and 5G connectivity position the market for robust growth through 2030.





Mobile robots, equipped with LiDAR, vision systems, and AI, navigate dynamic environments to perform tasks like material handling, inventory management, and delivery. The market is propelled by e-commerce growth, with global online retail demanding scalable logistics solutions, and labor shortages, with 85 million unfilled jobs projected by 2030 (World Economic Forum, 2024). Applications span warehouse automation, where Amazon deployed 750,000 AMRs in 2024, to agriculture, with John Deere's autonomous tractors optimizing field operations. Integration with IoT and 5G, reducing latency to under 10 milliseconds, enhances real-time operations (Ericsson, 2024).



Growth Drivers

AI and Sensor Advancements: NVIDIA's Jetson platform and 5G enable precise navigation, with Boston Dynamics' Spot robot enhancing industrial inspections in 2024 (Boston Dynamics Press Release, 2024; Ericsson, 2024).

Labor Shortages: Rising U.S. warehouse wages (15% since 2022) drive automation, with DHL reporting 20-30% reduced labor dependency using AMRs (World Economic Forum, 2024).

E-commerce Surge: Alibaba's 1,000+ AMRs process millions of orders daily, cutting fulfillment times by 40% (industry report, 2024).

Sustainability Goals: Autonomous electric robots, like Starship Technologies' delivery bots, and John Deere's tractors reduce emissions by up to 20%, aligning with decarbonization efforts (International Energy Agency, 2024).

Market Restraints

High Costs: AMRs cost $30,000-$100,000, deterring SMEs due to integration and maintenance expenses.

Regulatory Hurdles: FAA and EU regulations restrict UAV and delivery robot operations, with 2024 EU safety rules mandating rigorous testing (European Union, 2024).

Integration Complexities: Legacy system incompatibilities, like those in older warehouses, require costly upgrades, with ROS 2 adoption addressing interoperability (Open Source Robotics Foundation, 2024).

Geographical Analysis

Asia-Pacific: China's $2 billion robotics initiative and Alibaba's AMR deployments drive leadership, with Japan's Fanuc automating 40% of global industrial robots (China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, 2024). India's e-commerce growth and South Korea's 5G infrastructure further boost demand.

North America: The U.S. leads with Amazon's 750,000 AMRs and FedEx's last-mile delivery pilots, cutting costs by 20% (industry report, 2024). Canada and Mexico support logistics automation.

Europe: Germany's Industry 4.0 and DHL's 30% faster delivery via AMRs fuel growth, though safety regulations pose challenges (European Union, 2024).

Segment Analysis

Ground Robots: AMRs and AGVs dominate, with Amazon's 750,000 units and Toyota's manufacturing AMRs enhancing efficiency by 25% (industry report, 2024).

Hardware: Sensors like Velodyne's LiDAR and Intel's 2024 processors drive performance, accounting for 60-70% of robot costs (industry report, 2024).

Travel and Transport: E-commerce and logistics lead, with Alibaba's AMRs and FedEx's delivery bots cutting costs and times (industry report, 2024).



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.39 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.11 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Novus Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Relay Robotics Inc.

Aethon, Inc

SMP Robotics

ABB Ltd.

KUKA AG

Teradyne Robotics Company

Omron Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Global Mobile Robots Market Segmentation:

By Type

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Non-Autonomous Mobile Robots

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Platform

Land-Based

Water-Based

Air-Based

By End-User

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

Others

