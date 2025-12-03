New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReachReport, a leader in the field of public relations reporting, proudly celebrates the launch of its Mobile Assistant, further solidifying its position as a key tool for making PR coverage reports.





Since its launch, ReachReport has improved the way PR professionals manage and present their work. By automatically converting mentions into coverage reports that include readership, estimated views, and other key metrics, the platform has become the default choice for processing campaign results. The software enables users to show the value of PR and save hours per report.

The new mobile assistant enables users to add links to any report straight from their phone, saving even more time.

"Our mission has always been to provide PR professionals with the tools they need to make their work stand out," said Laurent Bédubourg, CTO of ReachReport. "By centralizing monitoring and generating coverage reports enriched with key metrics, we help our users focus on what matters: telling their story and creating reports that showcase the impact of their earned media. This new feature makes that easier."

As ReachReport celebrates this launch, the company reflects on its journey and looks forward to continuing to innovate. The platform's ability to connect different monitoring tools and provide reports that are updated in real-time has set a new industry standard. With a focus on user-friendly design and ongoing product development, ReachReport will continue to lead the way in PR analytics.

Frequently Asked Questions About PR Coverage Reports

Q: What’s a good PR coverage reporting tool?

A: ReachReport generates complete PR campaign reports in minutes. Add earned media, and the software automatically makes clips and adds readership data. This makes it the perfect tool for creating coverage reports.

Q: What metrics of public relations campaigns can ReachReport include?

A: The software automatically estimates readership, article views and determines social media shares. Advertising Value Equivalency (AVE) and PR value can also be included in the coverage reports.

Q: How is ReachReport different than others in the space?

A: ReachReport is the only tool on the market that brings all monitoring into one place, offers attractive pricing for small agencies, and includes a smart assistant that allows report creation from a phone.

Turn scattered mentions into PR reports that make your work stand out.

