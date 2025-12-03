United States Kitchen Appliance Market Analysis Report 2025: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis of Key Players

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Kitchen Appliance Market Analysis 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Kitchen Appliances Market is projected to reach US$ 115.15 billion by 2033, up from US$ 74.35 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.98% over 2025-2033. It is driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient, smart, and multi-functional appliances, and increased home renovation activities and technological improvements enhancing convenience, connectivity, and sustainability of contemporary kitchens.







At home in the US, kitchen appliances form a central part of day-to-day life, fueled by the demands of busy lifestyles and the need for convenience, efficiency, and healthier cooking. As smart home technology becomes more prevalent, today's modern appliances come equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and energy-saving technology to make them even more user-friendly and sustainable.

The increased popularity of home repair activities, health trends, and culinary shows also spurted the market for multi-purpose, fashionable, and high-grade appliances. Thus, American households keep investing in kitchen renovations, and the kitchen appliance industry is a healthy and evolving segment in the United States consumer electronics and home furnishings market.



United States Kitchen Appliance Market Growth Drivers

Growing Need for Smart and Energy-Efficient Appliances



Consumer preferences in the United States are shifting towards smart kitchen appliances with smart features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, voice operation, app connectivity, and energy efficiency technology. Appliances such as intelligent fridges, ovens, and dishwashers give consumers simpler and more efficient use, which fits with the increasing trend of smart homes.

Furthermore, the US government promotes energy-efficient appliances with programs like ENERGY STAR, stimulating adoption. Consumers today are looking for products that not only perform well but also cut energy bills and the environment, strongly fueling the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market. January 2024, Drew Barrymore's home essentials line "Beautiful" launched inexpensive appliances, including a single-serve coffee maker (USD 99), a 12-piece set of personal blenders (USD 30), and a mini air fryer (USD 30). The assortment comprises trendy models with pearly finishes and gold edging, along with essentials like a water filtration pitcher (USD 40), electric kettle (USD 40), and stand mixer (USD 99), all for easing kitchen chores.



Market Growth in Home Remodeling and Repair Work



Residential remodeling activities, particularly the remodeling of kitchens, are one of the prime drivers of the U.S. kitchen appliance market. Post-pandemic life styles have caused the majority of home owners to spend on renovating their homes, of which the kitchen is a top location. Demand has increased for stylish, aesthetically pleasing, and functional appliances. High-end appliance brands are seeing increased momentum as consumers seek premium designs and technology. Growing disposable incomes and rising millennial homeownership also power this trend, as millennials value innovation and convenience in kitchen spaces.



Rising Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles



Rapid urbanization and the growth of dual-income families have driven demand for time-efficient kitchen appliances and those enabling consumers to live fast-paced lifestyles. Space-saving, smaller-sized appliances such as countertop ovens, air fryers, and combination microwaves are gaining traction among urban apartments and homes.

Also, sales of blenders, food processors, and specialty appliances are being driven by demand for healthy home-cooked meals and social media food posts. This dual drive towards convenience and wellness is transforming the way consumers behave, making kitchen appliances a daily norm in American kitchens. Feb 2025, Home appliance market leader Midea is excited to introduce the Midea Flexify Pro Air Fryer Oven at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The innovative appliance will transform cooking experiences with advanced technology, ease, and versatility in sleek design.



Challenges Confronting United States Kitchen Appliance Market

High Cost of Products and Inflationary Pressure



The American market for kitchen appliances is facing a challenge through the rise in production and raw material costs, which is reflected in higher retail prices. Manufacturers and consumers have also been affected by disruptions to the world's supply chain and inflation.The majority of appliances, especially smart or premium appliances, come with high price tags, deterring price-conscious consumers. Hence, when prices become the critical parameter, consumers are likely to delay buying or opt for low-end models that would always influence revenue growth. Producers must take a careful balance between being innovative and cost-effective in the new volatile settings.



Supply Chain Disruptions and Electronic Component Shortages



Global kitchen appliance supply chain disruptions and electronics component shortages, including semiconductors, are yet to be resolved. These issues can lengthen production times, limit product accessibility, and increase manufacturing costs. With appliances relying more and more on advanced technology and computerized user interfaces, electronic device dependence becomes greater. Logistical challenges for retailers and manufacturers in terms of shipping and inventory management also affect timely delivery and customer satisfaction. These disruptions present continuous challenges to sustaining market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $74.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $115.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered United States



