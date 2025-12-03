United States PET Scanners Market Report 2025-2033: Advances in Hybrid Imaging Technologies Like PET/CT and PET/MRI Bolster Growth

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States PET Scanners Market Report by Products Product Type, Modality, Application, End Use, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States PET Scanners Market is expected to reach US$ 1.07 billion by 2033 from US$ 0.82 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 2.95% from 2025 to 2033.

The United States PET scanners market is projected to grow steadily, driven by technological advancements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for accurate diagnostic imaging across healthcare facilities. Regional growth varies across the U.S., with high adoption in metropolitan states driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and research activity, while smaller states increasingly invest in diagnostic technology to enhance accessibility and clinical outcomes.





The United States PET scanners industry is witnessing consistent growth, supported by expanding applications in oncology, neurology, and cardiology. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners are vital imaging tools that enable precise visualization of metabolic activity and disease progression. Rising incidences of cancer and neurological disorders have heightened the need for advanced diagnostic modalities that provide early detection and treatment planning. PET scanners offer superior sensitivity and accuracy compared to traditional imaging techniques, making them indispensable in clinical diagnostics. Moreover, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and research are driving the adoption of cutting-edge imaging technologies across hospitals and diagnostic centers.



The market is evolving rapidly with continuous technological innovation. Integration of hybrid systems such as PET/CT and PET/MRI enhances diagnostic capabilities by combining functional and anatomical imaging. These hybrid modalities enable comprehensive assessments, improving clinical decision-making and treatment monitoring. The growing focus on personalized medicine and precision diagnostics further fuels demand for PET scanners. In addition, government initiatives aimed at improving access to advanced imaging services and the expansion of public-private partnerships support market growth. The increasing use of radiopharmaceuticals and development of new tracers have expanded PET scan applications beyond oncology into neurology, cardiology, and infectious disease research.



In the coming years, market growth is expected to be influenced by technological innovation, reimbursement reforms, and growing clinical awareness. The integration of artificial intelligence and cloud-based imaging platforms is streamlining workflow and enhancing image interpretation accuracy. However, high equipment costs, maintenance requirements, and the need for specialized personnel remain key barriers to widespread adoption. Despite these challenges, the United States PET scanners industry continues to progress toward greater efficiency, accessibility, and diagnostic precision, making it a critical component of the nation's medical imaging landscape.



Key Factors Driving the United States PET Scanners Market Growth

Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Neurological Diseases



The increasing burden of chronic diseases, particularly cancer and neurological disorders, is a major driver of the U.S. PET scanners market. PET imaging is widely used for early detection, staging, and treatment monitoring in oncology, enabling clinicians to assess tumor metabolism and therapy response. Similarly, neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy are increasingly diagnosed using PET scans for their ability to track brain function and metabolic changes.

As the aging population grows, demand for precise and non-invasive diagnostic tools continues to rise. Hospitals and diagnostic centers are expanding their PET imaging capabilities to meet these needs. Moreover, ongoing research into new radiotracers and disease-specific biomarkers is expanding clinical applications, further strengthening the role of PET technology in disease management across the United States healthcare system.



Technological Advancements and Hybrid Imaging Adoption



Technological innovation is a significant growth driver for the United States PET scanners market. The introduction of hybrid imaging systems, such as PET/CT and PET/MRI, has revolutionized diagnostic precision by combining metabolic and anatomical imaging in a single session. These advanced scanners provide detailed insights into disease localization, progression, and treatment response. Developments in time-of-flight (TOF) technology, digital detectors, and AI-driven image reconstruction have improved image clarity, scan speed, and radiation efficiency.

Additionally, advancements in radiotracer chemistry enable more targeted and disease-specific imaging applications. The growing emphasis on personalized and precision medicine further accelerates adoption of these technologies. Hospitals and imaging centers are increasingly investing in hybrid and next-generation PET scanners to enhance diagnostic outcomes. Continuous innovation ensures that PET imaging remains at the forefront of medical diagnostics in the United States.



Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure and Research Initiatives



The expansion of healthcare infrastructure and government-backed research initiatives is contributing to the steady growth of the U.S. PET scanners market. Increased funding for medical imaging programs, academic research, and clinical trials has accelerated the adoption of PET technologies across hospitals, research institutions, and diagnostic laboratories. Public and private partnerships are fostering access to advanced imaging services, especially in oncology and neurology.

In addition, the integration of PET scanners into academic hospitals and research centers supports innovation in molecular imaging and drug development. Government policies encouraging early disease detection and improved diagnostic accuracy are also promoting technology adoption. Furthermore, rising healthcare spending and the modernization of imaging facilities enhance the availability and affordability of PET scans. These factors collectively support market growth by strengthening diagnostic infrastructure and encouraging continuous innovation within the U.S. healthcare ecosystem.



Challenges in the United States PET Scanners Market

High Installation and Maintenance Costs



The high cost of PET scanner acquisition, installation, and maintenance remains a significant challenge in the U.S. market. These advanced imaging systems require substantial capital investment, making them less accessible for smaller hospitals and diagnostic centers. Additional expenses such as facility modifications, radiation shielding, and staff training further increase operational costs. Maintenance and servicing of PET systems demand specialized expertise and periodic calibration to ensure accuracy, adding to long-term expenditures.

Moreover, the limited availability and short shelf life of radiopharmaceuticals can increase operating costs and restrict usage in certain regions. These financial barriers hinder widespread adoption, particularly in rural and resource-constrained healthcare settings. While leasing and shared imaging models are emerging to mitigate cost challenges, affordability continues to limit market penetration among smaller healthcare providers and independent diagnostic centers across the United States.



Regulatory and Reimbursement Constraints



Regulatory complexity and inconsistent reimbursement policies present ongoing challenges for the U.S. PET scanners market. The approval process for new imaging systems and radiotracers involves stringent safety and efficacy evaluations, leading to delays in product commercialization. Furthermore, reimbursement frameworks for PET scans vary across private insurers and government programs, creating uncertainty for providers. Limited reimbursement coverage for emerging clinical applications can discourage investment in advanced imaging technology.

Additionally, evolving compliance requirements related to radiation safety and patient data protection add administrative burdens for healthcare facilities. Smaller diagnostic centers often struggle to navigate these regulatory processes, impacting operational efficiency and profitability. Addressing these challenges requires collaboration among regulatory authorities, payers, and industry stakeholders to streamline approval pathways and ensure equitable reimbursement for PET-based diagnostic procedures across diverse healthcare settings in the United States.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis:

Canon Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Kindsway Biotech

Koninklijke Phillips N.V.

Mediso Ltd.

PerkinElmer

Positron

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Market Segmentations

Product Type

Full Ring PET Scanner

Partial Ring PET Scanner

Modality

PET-CT

PET-MRI

Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

End Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

