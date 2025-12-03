Tims China and Tencent’s CarbonXmade Launch Innovative Eco-friendly Straw Made with Captured CO₂

BEIJING, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of an innovative eco-friendly straw developed together with Tencent’s CarbonXmade program. The product made its debut at the 2025 Sustainable Social Value Innovation Summit (“S Summit”) in Beijing.

Starting today, the new straws will be introduced in Tims stores across Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. With this rollout, Tims China aims to encourage consumers to make small, everyday choices that collectively support a more sustainable future.

Turning Emissions into Materials: CCU Technology in Action

Over recent months, Tims China has collaborated with Tencent’s CarbonXmade program and Suzhou Kunshen Biodegradable New Material Co., Ltd. to develop the straw.

The straw is produced using Carbon Capture Utilization (CCU) technology, which captures industrial CO₂ emissions and converts them into PPC polyols. After chemical modification, these are processed into PPC-TPU, a CO₂-based biodegradable material. The material is then pelletized and formed—through heating, precision extrusion, and cooling—into straws that meet uniform product standards, including Chinese regulatory requirements.





(Innovative Eco-friendly Straw Made with Captured CO₂)

Importantly, the straws have the same tactile feel as traditional PLA straws and are biodegradable. Certification by global testing provider Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) shows that every 100 straws contain 3.185 grams of captured and stored CO₂—turning what was once a climate burden into material with an improved life-cycle performance.

A Low-Carbon Fashion Showcase

The launch event took the form of a “low-carbon fashion show,” featuring designs created by students and faculty from the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute using the novel straws.

The pieces incorporated coffee-inspired brown tones and took cues from flowing dance costumes, using bold fan-shaped structures and abstract geometric elements to express movement. Matching accessories—such as crowns, brooches, chokers, and handbags—also used the straw as a central design feature, demonstrating sustainability through creativity.

(Low-Carbon Fashion Showcase)

Unusually, the models were not dressed by professionals but by team members directly involved in the straw’s development, including engineers from the production line and Tims store workers. Their participation added originality and made them effective ambassadors for the product.

Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability

Tims China continues to proactively pursue its sustainability goals. Following the launch of its “Bring Your Own Cup — Save RMB 8” initiative, the introduction of the carbon-captured straw marks another step forward toward a more sustainable future.

The company has also opened a “Green Innovation Lab Store” in Shenzhen, centered around the concept of coffee-ground recycling. The store uses composite boards made from coffee grounds and straw fibers throughout its seating, wall décor, condiment stations, and booth areas—making circular design a visible part of the retail experience.

Globally, Tim Hortons promotes responsible sourcing through its “Coffee for Communities” program, which provides training and support to coffee farmers to improve livelihoods, enhance sustainability, and elevate coffee quality. By 2023, the program had provided direct support to more than 18,000 farmers (https://www.rbi.com/sustainability/planet/responsible-sourcing/coffee/).

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

About Tencent CarbonXmade

Initiated by Tencent’s Sustainable Social Value organization, CarbonXmade program collaborates with leading global industrial technology partners and consumer brands to convert CO₂ emissions into everyday products—turning “waste into value” through carbon capture and utilization technologies. For more information, please visit carbonxmade.com.

