L.B. Foster Company to Present Virtually at Sidoti’s Year-End Conference on December 10, 2025, and at Singular Research’s Best of the Uncovereds Conference on December 11, 2025

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR, the “Company”), announced today that John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Year-End Conference on December 10, 2025, beginning at 9:15 AM ET.

Additionally, Mr. Thalman and Sean Reilly, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, will present virtually at the Singular Research Best of the Uncovereds Conference on December 11, 2025, beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

Presentation materials for the conferences will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations” the morning of the conferences.

A video webcast and replay will be available online. A webcast registration link will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, on the Investor Relations page, on the day of the event. Video replay will remain available for 90 days for the Sidoti conference and 30 days for the Singular Research conference.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:

Lisa Durante

412-928-3400, and follow the prompts

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220