MetaSense Inc.'s Growth Validated by Fourth Philadelphia100® Win

VOORHEES, N.J., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaSense, Inc. has earned the prestigious Philadelphia100® Award for the fourth time, securing the 70th spot on the list of the fastest-growing companies in the Greater Philadelphia region. This remarkable four-time recognition is not just a measure of business success; it is a powerful affirmation of the trust that hospitals, medical facilities, and dedicated nurses place in MetaSense to meet the nation's most urgent healthcare staffing needs.





Presented by the Entrepreneurs’ Forum of Greater Philadelphia, the award spotlights exceptional growth. For MetaSense, this growth is a direct result of our unwavering commitment to stabilizing healthcare delivery and empowering the nursing workforce nationwide.





“Our repeated recognition is a mirror reflecting the success of our partners and the dedication of our talent,” said Dr. Jatin V. Mehta. “In a challenging healthcare environment, hospitals need partners they can rely on for urgent, high-quality staffing. Nurses need a company that genuinely supports their career and well-being. This award strengthens our promise to be that essential, trusted resource for every organization and professional we serve.”

For Our Hospital Partners: Stability and Specialized Talent You Can Trust

MetaSense’s healthcare division is engineered to be the ultimate solution for organizational performance and patient care continuity. Our accelerated success on the Philadelphia100® list underscores our operational excellence in:

Reliability and Scale: Providing rapid, high-volume access to pre-screened, specialized talent, including travel nurses, clinicians, and allied health professionals, to cover both critical shortages and long-term staffing goals.

Operational Excellence: Leveraging our proven, growth-focused systems to ensure seamless, compliant, and efficient placement, reducing administrative burden for hospital leadership.

Partnership: Serving as a national workforce partner dedicated to upholding the principles of Unity, Harmony, and Oneness in every interaction, translating to smoother facility operations and dedicated support.



For Our Nurses: Empowering Your Career and Well-being

The MetaSense difference is driven by technology and compassion, ensuring our nurses find rewarding opportunities that align with their goals and lifestyle:

MetaJobs®: The Future of Job Discovery: Our proprietary staffing application streamlines the journey for nurses seeking travel nurse per diem jobs and high-paying travel healthcare jobs as well as local job opportunities. Available on the Play Store and iOS App Store, MetaJobs provides intuitive, rapid job-matching capabilities, putting the power of career selection directly in the hands of the professional.



Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.metajobs&hl=en_US &

iOS App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/metajobs/id6741844719.

Unwavering Support: We are a company grounded in the belief of uplifting communities through meaningful employment. This means our nurses receive dedicated support, resources, and access to career-defining opportunities that honor their skill and sacrifice.

Connecting You to Impact: We help connect highly skilled professionals with the healthcare facilities that need them most, enabling nurses to pursue their passion while making a tangible, positive impact across the country.

MetaSense’s momentum, also supported by its in-house digital marketing division, MetaSense Marketing, ensures we continuously elevate visibility to connect with the nation's best talent and the facilities that rely on them.

MetaSense, Inc. extends its deepest gratitude to its dedicated team, the clients and partners whose trust fuels this acceleration, and the professional workforce whose commitment to care inspires our mission every day.





About MetaSense Inc.

MetaSense, Inc. is a trusted partner in Healthcare and Professional Staffing and Digital Marketing, delivering high-caliber talent solutions and performance-driven marketing services that enhance organizational outcomes across the United States. Through its specialized divisions, including the Healthcare and Professional Staffing Group and MetaSense Marketing, the company offers an integrated suite of workforce, recruitment, and digital marketing capabilities that help clients operate with greater efficiency and impact.

With expertise spanning clinical staffing, professional and IT recruitment, and data-informed digital marketing, MetaSense connects employers with skilled professionals and creates marketing strategies that drive measurable results in both patient care and business growth. The organization’s continued investment in innovation, market intelligence, and service excellence positions MetaSense as a strategic partner to healthcare systems, corporations, and community institutions nationwide.

To discover how MetaSense is advancing healthcare and professional workforce solutions across the United States, connect with our team at:

