Magnera Introduces Innovative Solution for Healthcare and Beyond, Focusing on Safety and Sustainability

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera, a leading supplier of advanced material solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation solution for nonwoven textiles. Magnera’s proprietary innovation delivers fluid repellency needed by healthcare professionals and other industries without the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFAS have been widely used for decades in medical gowns, drapes, and other protective textiles due to their durability and resistance to water, oil, and stains. However, evidence of PFAS persistence in the environment and possible associated health risks has prompted global regulatory action and growing demand for alternatives.

Paul Harmon, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer at Magnera, said: “Our new solution meets the industry’s stringent standards for protection, comfort, and compliance in articles such as surgical gowns or drapes, while reducing potential pollutants.”

Addressing a Global Challenge

Regulatory bodies worldwide are moving to restrict or reduce PFAS inclusion in manufacturing:

The European Union: The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has published an updated proposal to restrict PFAS under the REACH regulation. The plan proposes phased bans and possible time-limited exemptions for essential uses, with final opinions expected in 2026 before requested implementation by the European Commission. (European Chemicals Agency, 2025).

United States: Several states—including California, Maine, and Minnesota—have enacted laws banning the addition of PFAS in various consumer products, with some compliance deadlines starting in 2025. These bans target categories such as food packaging, textiles, cookware, and juvenile products. (Safer States, 2024).

As global manufacturers step away from solutions including PFAS, supply shortages and rising costs are accelerating the need for alternatives. Magnera’s innovation delivers a timely, future-ready solution for healthcare providers and other industries navigating this shift.

A Safer, Sustainable Alternative

Magnera’s Groundbreaking Solution Offers:

High-performance fluid repellency without intentionally added PFAS

Comfort and breathability for protective textiles

Alignment with evolving global regulatory trends

Increased Environmental responsibility

To learn more about Magnera’s solution, contact info@magnera.com or visit https://magnera.com/contact/

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 45 production facilities, Magnera is supported by over 8,500 global employees.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions its partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics, and changing end-user needs, we have consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of products bring customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Visit magnera.com for more information and follow @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.

References

1: European Chemicals Agency. (2025, August 20). ECHA publishes updated PFAS restriction proposal [Press release]. ECHA. https://echa.europa.eu/-/echa-publishes-updated-pfas-restriction-proposal

2: Safer States. (2024, July). State Action on PFAS in Consumer Products. Safer States. https://www.saferstates.org/resource/state-action-on-pfas/

Investor Contact:

Robert Weilminster

ir@magnera.com

Media Contact:

Kylee Agabashian

mediarelations@magnera.com