Brokers and Banks Eye 3.7% Interest on ‘Dormant’ Hedge Account Funds With X Open Hub

Regulatory frameworks continue to evolve, and 2025 has brought about even more changes as regulators step up their requirements. From simplified reporting to streamlined supervision and compliance, rules are tightening for financial institutions in Europe and elsewhere, with client-centricity being at the forefront of this shift.

Ultimately, what business players like brokers and banks are held accountable for is how well they can serve investors and traders while remaining compliant. Adhering to transparency, governance, and best practices is central to achieving this mandate. Multiregulated and award-winning liquidity provider X Open Hub is one of the enterprise-grade suppliers with a clear vision to empower financial institutions to navigate compliance.

Its recent 3.7% Hedge Account Interest Plan made waves at iFX EXPO Asia 2025 in Hong Kong. X Open Hub’s programme aims to encourage financial service providers such as brokers and banks to create clearer governance frameworks for risk and product management, without increasing overheads.

Brokers integrating the multi-asset liquidity provider’s XTB platform and using its CFD liquidity solutions can now earn up to 3.7% interest on dormant funds held in their Hedge Account. This allows brokers to generate new income streams across multiple major currencies, without having to make any operational changes.

Most importantly, because of the way the Hedge Account Interest Plan was designed, brokers and banks can maximise capital efficiency by widening their profit margins consistently. The interest is automatically calculated and accrues daily, being paid each month to the Hedge Account. Its value may vary depending on the account currency as follows:

USD - up to 3.6%

EUR - up to 1.8%

GBP - up to 3.7%

PLN - up to 3.2%

Beyond the attractive figures, the scope of the hedge account interest plan is far greater. According to X Open Hub’s CEO, Michał Copiuk, “For institutions, interest on hedge accounts is an operational process first: clear cut-offs, auditable calculations, and timely reconciliation are what sustains trust.”

The real deal

In light of the recent transposition of ESMA’s MiFID II amendments into national law by EU member states, X Open Hub has ensured that its institutional interest plan for CFD brokers complies with the new regulatory requirements of transparency enshrined by the legislation. Consequently, one of the essential benefits that this programme provides is regulation.

As part of the XTB Group, the institutional liquidity provider is regulated by multiple top-tier regulatory bodies in Europe and overseas, including the CySEC, KNF, FSCA, IFSC, and the DFSA. This broad regulatory coverage contributes to X Open Hub’s overarching liquidity provision.

The Hedge Account interest plan complements the multiregulated liquidity provider’s offering, enabling financial industry players to explore a new path to profitability. Apart from regulation, other strategic and cumulative advantages include:

No minimum threshold required - any value of funds held in the hedge account can accrue interest. Similarly, no maximum amount can stop interest calculation and daily accrual.

Access to multi-asset liquidity, as it’s fully integrated with X Open Hub’s liquidity solution

Automatic reconciliation and audit trail

Seamless brokerage operations, governance, and SLA

Superior execution quality and fill rate, smart order routing, aggregation, latency, and minimal slippage

Utmost transparency and security

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for this institutional interest plan, brokers must meet several eligibility criteria, such as:

Be active users of the XTB platform and X Open Hub’s liquidity and/or technology suite. As a rule, interest rate calculation depends on the previous month’s trading activity.

Maintain a positive balance on their Hedge Account (e.g., Free Funds or Free Margin, as calculated at midnight CET/CEST)

Execute a mutually agreed-upon turnover, which is set and individually negotiated by each broker with X Open Hub.

Open to both existing and new X Open Hub brokerage and bank clients, the Hedge Account Interest Plan provides a viable source of passive income to financial institutions looking to boost their profit margins. Even more so, as funds never have to leave the hedge account.

Interested parties can find extensive information about the hedge account interest plan on X Open Hub’s website. The unique value proposition is accompanied by a comprehensive list of FAQs, which clearly outlines all the must-knows while pinpointing elements of particularity, such as activation conditions and tax rate calculations, which are to be established by X Open Hub and each financial organisation individually.

Industry-wide recognition and trust

An essential part of X Open Hub’s CFD liquidity solution, the hedge account interest plan could not have been launched at a better time, as the institutional liquidity provider was awarded “Best Liquidity Provider - APAC” and “Best Technology Provider - APAC” by UF AWARDS APAC 2025.

As coincidence has no place in the realm of technology and liquidity provision, both distinctions speak to X Open Hub’s commitment to providing the best solutions to brokers in Asia-Pacific and beyond. The institutional interest offering integrates in this context, adding a distinct advantage to the liquidity provider’s multilayered offering that gives brokers the drive and structural advantage to thrive.

Users can contact X Open Hub’s team to understand the operational details and access multi-asset liquidity and institutional workflows.

