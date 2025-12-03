Vicat - 2026 Financial Communication agenda

The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 – VCT) announces today its financial communications agenda for 2026.

The release date of the full-year 2025 annual results has been changed and will now take place on February 16, 2026, instead of the date announced on November 3, 2025, at the time of the release of third-quarter 2025 revenue.

Upcoming events

Full-year 2025 results February 16th, 2026 – after the market close

(quiet period: January 17th, 2026)



Annual General Meeting April 10th, 2026



First-quarter 2026 sales May 4th, 2026 – after the market close

(quiet period: April 19th, 2026)



Half-year 2026 results July 29th, 2026 – after the market close

(quiet period: June 29th, 2026)



Nine-month 2026 sales November 5th, 2026 – after the market close

(quiet period: Octobre 21st, 2026)

