Westwood One Scores Savanah Bananas’ Broadcast Entertainer Drake C. Toll to Host Mornings on New 24/7 Sports Talk Lineup

ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One today announced the launch of a groundbreaking new morning show hosted by Drake C. Toll, one of the most dynamic voices in sports media. Toll’s new show will air in the highly-desired morning daypart, Monday – Friday from 6:00 – 9:00 AM.

As a play-by-play broadcaster with the fast-growing sports organization, Savannah Bananas, Toll knows how to captivate an audience and make every moment unforgettable. With his new radio show, listeners can expect sharp insight, fearless opinions, and rousing content. Toll thrives on conversation and uses every platform—on-air, online, and social—to bring a fresh, modern voice to sports talk, thriving on authenticity, energy, and connection, to make listeners part of the experience.

Toll began his media career in Vilonia, Arkansas as a founder of EagleVision, one of Arkansas’ premiere sports networks, named 2019 Arkansas Sports Network of the Year. While attending Baylor University, Toll furthered his media career at SicEm365, later moving to Sports Illustrated’s Baylor Bears site. At Baylor, Toll began hosting Locked On Baylor, transitioning to Locked On Big 12 shortly after graduation, eventually growing it into America’s No. 1 Big 12 podcast. Toll’s work has been featured across major outlets including ESPN, TNT, SI and Front Office Sports. Toll will continue to provide play-by-play and broadcast entertainment for the Savannah Bananas.

"Westwood One is the gold standard in audio, and it’s an honor to join a brand creatively steeped in sports storytelling. Not unlike the Savannah Bananas, I’m prepared to push the limits of sports talk,” said Toll. "I’ll deliver for Jimmy in Tucson, Arizona just as much as Joe in Marshall, Texas. And for every groundbreaking Los Angeles Lakers trade, there’s a Boston College linebacker who survived cancer. You’ll hear the same fire and heart for each. We’re going to create something special, I promise you that."

"Drake represents exactly what we’re building—a modern, interactive sports experience that is driven by personalities and fueled by fans—programming that breaks away from the predictable and formulaic” said Bruce Gilbert, Senior Vice President, Sports/Content & Audience. "Drake’s ability to entertain, connect, and innovate makes him the ideal voice for mornings on Westwood One.”

