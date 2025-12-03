LocalStack’s Platform for Local AWS Development Sees Record Adoption Levels Across 350 Million Docker Pulls, 60,000 GitHub Stars and 1,500 Customers

ZURICH, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at AWS re:Invent, LocalStack, the market leader in local cloud development, announced record adoption of its product for emulating AWS cloud application environments on local infrastructure. LocalStack for AWS helps cloud software organizations accelerate and simplify development of applications for the AWS cloud by eliminating the complexity, security, compliance and cost considerations of developing on the live AWS cloud.

LocalStack is showcasing live demos throughout AWS re:Invent this week at booth #1626 and is giving a dedicated Lightning Talk in the Developer Theater titled "Developing Serverless Applications Locally," which will dive into the tools and best practices available to help developers build, test, and ship serverless applications faster and with greater confidence.

“As AWS cloud developers ourselves, we understand how much easier and faster development can be when it’s performed locally. To see that vision become a reality among so many users in the global AWS community has been extremely rewarding,” said Waldemar Hummer, LocalStack co-founder and CTO. “AWS re:Invent is a chance for us to connect with the community and share the latest functionality we’ve built to make developers’ lives even easier.”

Enterprises using AWS face rising complexity in maintaining secure, cost-efficient and easy-to-use environments for mission-critical purposes, such as development and testing. This requires significant overhead for the operations and infrastructure teams responsible for supporting developers, while also resulting in access restrictions and delays for mission-critical workflows.

LocalStack helps enterprises cut through the complexity to unlock velocity and increase efficiency by creating a fully functional digital twin of cloud application environments on the customer’s local infrastructure. Enabling enterprise development teams to perform mission-critical development and test cycles locally removes the overhead of managing the security, compliance and cost implications of running these workloads on the cloud, while providing unique advantages that enable developers to perform critical development and testing tasks faster than they can on the cloud.

In 2025, LocalStack for AWS reached several milestones, including:

Surpassing 350 million Docker pulls, indicating large-scale implementation into daily workloads

Earning more than 60,000 GitHub stars, underscoring the valuable role that LocalStack for AWS plays in the modern cloud development tech stack

Serving more than 1,500 active customers that have onboarded paid subscriptions

Introducing support for new AWS service capabilities delivered in 2025, including AWS Lambda Managed Instances, AWS Lambda Remote Debugging and an integration with AWS Toolkit for VS Code

In addition, LocalStack released LocalStack for Snowflake to enable data engineering teams to build high-quality pipelines faster and more efficiently by emulating their Snowflake environments on local infrastructure.

About LocalStack

LocalStack’s mission is to make cloud software development easier, faster and more impactful by unlocking the benefits of local infrastructure for cloud-based application environments. With more than 1,500 customers and hundreds of millions of Docker pulls, LocalStack has become the de facto standard for local cloud development worldwide. LocalStack is remote-first and backed by Notable Capital. For more information, please visit https://www.localstack.cloud/ .

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560