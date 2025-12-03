Altius Inspiro Wins International Innovation Award for Inspiro iX Solution Suite

Caption: (center) Phoebe Magsino-Erni, Senior Vice President, Center of Excellence (COE), accepts the award in Shanghai, China, on behalf of Altius Inspiro. Phoebe spearheads the company’s Lean Six Sigma, Learning, and Quality programs.

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altius Inspiro, a global leader in digital customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO), has won the prestigious International Innovation Award in the Service & Solution category. The award recognizes Inspiro iX, the company’s AI-driven solutions suite, for its exceptional integration of human expertise, operational excellence anchored on Lean Six Sigma, and artificial intelligence. Altius Inspiro is the only company awarded from the Philippines.

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is a leading global platform that celebrates outstanding innovations, attracting submissions from over 20 countries. This year, under the theme ‘Reinventing for Tomorrow,’ the awards recognized breakthroughs that are shaping the future.

“We are honored to receive this award, which is a testament to our vision for Inspiro iX—an integrated approach where human expertise and AI innovation converge,” said Ryo Ohashi, President and CEO of Altius Inspiro. “We are empowering our teams with advanced tools to deliver more intelligent and inspiring customer interactions.”

Transforming CX and BPO with Intelligent Experiences (Inspiro iX)

Inspiro iX is engineered to deliver maximum value through three strategic pillars:

Insightful Experiences : Harnesses data and AI to enable smarter decision-making and highly personalized interactions.

: Harnesses data and AI to enable smarter decision-making and highly personalized interactions. Intuitive Experiences : Empowers teams and customers with seamless, multi-channel self-service options to boost productivity.

: Empowers teams and customers with seamless, multi-channel self-service options to boost productivity. Inspiring Experiences: Enhances agent expertise and productivity with AI, while improving employee engagement and reducing costs.





The Inspiro iX suite includes five specialized platforms designed to optimize every facet of the customer journey:

Inference by Inspiro : A GenAI chatbot that assists agents during live interactions, enhancing productivity and enabling personalized service.

: A GenAI chatbot that assists agents during live interactions, enhancing productivity and enabling personalized service. Interactions by Inspiro : An AI-driven speech-to-text analytics platform that provides sentiment analysis and automates quality assurance (QA) evaluations.

: An AI-driven speech-to-text analytics platform that provides sentiment analysis and automates quality assurance (QA) evaluations. Simulate by Inspiro : An AI-driven training and assessment tool for continuous agent upskilling and optimized onboarding.

: An AI-driven training and assessment tool for continuous agent upskilling and optimized onboarding. AIgent by Inspiro : A scalable AI voicebot that supports multiple languages and powered by advanced analytics.

: A scalable AI voicebot that supports multiple languages and powered by advanced analytics. Insights by Inspiro: An advanced analytics and business intelligence platform delivering deep insights for operational excellence.





By prioritizing people, integrating digital transformation with a focus on data-driven strategies, Altius Inspiro continues to set the standard in the CX and BPO industries, delivering measurable results for the world’s leading brands.

About Altius Inspiro, Inc.

Altius Inspiro is a global leader in digital CX management, serving Fortune 1000 companies with next-generation solutions powered by people, strategy, advanced analytics, and technology. Altius Inspiro is a subsidiary of Altius Link, Inc., supported by shareholders KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

For more information, visit www.inspiro.com.

