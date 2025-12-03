Restaurant Technologies Earns Global Recognition for Sustainability

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurant Technologies has earned the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), a leading certification system supporting sustainable, fully traceable, deforestation-free and climate-friendly supply chains backed by the United Nations Global Impact initiative.

In 2024, Restaurant Technologies converted more than 363 million pounds of used cooking oil into renewable fuel through partnerships with renewable energy leaders such as Phillips 66 and Chevron REG. This prevented the equivalent of nearly 9 million cubic feet of landfill space and about 30 million pounds of trash from entering the environment. Based on current projections, the company expects to recycle nearly 400 million pounds of used cooking oil by the end of this year.

“Restaurant Technologies is driven by our values to build a better world around us,” said Diana Geseking, Chief Legal Officer and Chair of the ESG Committee at Restaurant Technologies. “This certification highlights our continued commitment to sustainability and supports our goal of setting new standards as a leader in the industry."

Beyond its used cooking oil recycling program, Restaurant Technologies has implemented several initiatives to reduce its environmental impact. In 2024, the company transitioned to nitrile gloves that are 82% biodegradable, breaking down completely within five years. The company has also partnered with Bridgestone/Bandag to equip all 560 fleet vehicles with retread tires, which require only 30% of the energy needed to produce new tires, resulting in a significant reduction in carbon emissions. At its corporate headquarters, they’ve managed to eliminate 98% of single-use water bottles, replacing them with reusable water cups.

Restaurant Technologies remains deeply committed to creating a healthier and cleaner planet. Achieving ISCC certification highlights the company’s leadership in sustainability and strengthens its dedication to advancing environmental, social, and governance standards.

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of commercial kitchen solutions for nearly 45,000 customers nationwide. Since 1999, its Total Oil Management solution helps “Control the Kitchen Chaos” for quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, resorts, casinos, hospitals, and more. By automating the hardest tasks in the kitchen, Restaurant Technologies improves food quality, safety, and efficiency for its customers.

Total Oil Management eliminates the manual handling of cooking oil through an automated solution that delivers, stores, filters, monitors, and removes oil. Restaurant Technologies also works with renewable energy partners to recycle used cooking oil into renewable fuels for a more sustainable business.

Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies is privately held and operates 41 depots nationwide with more than 1,500 employees. For more information, visit www.rti-inc.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or X @RTIoil.

