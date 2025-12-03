De Havilland Canada and Avincis Aviation Announce Joint Initiatives

CALGARY, Alberta and LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited and Avincis are pleased to announce various joint initiatives in support of the CL-215, CL-215T and CL-415 aircraft.

As part of these initiatives, Avincis has agreed to transfer ownership of its ADS-B and FMS supplemental type certificates for the CL aircraft to De Havilland Canada for inclusion in its spare parts catalogue, thereby providing access to critical system solutions for all CL aircraft operators. Additionally, going forward, Avincis-led modification opportunities will be developed in cooperation with De Havilland Canada for the CL aircraft.

“We are pleased to announce these important joint initiatives with Avincis,” said Brian Chafe, De Havilland Canada’s Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome the opportunity to better serve our customers with Avincis, one of the largest operators of our aerial firefighting aircraft. This agreement also recognizes the power of collaboration when new modifications are being considered.”

“Avincis is looking forward to working collaboratively with De Havilland Canada on delivering high quality solutions for our customers,” said John Boag, Avincis’ Group Chief Executive Officer. “We are very proud to have operated and maintained the biggest fleet of CL-415s in the world for more than 20 years. As a result of this experience, we have built a robust maintenance, design and engineering capability and infrastructure, that will serve worldwide CL operators well as part of this new agreement.”

This new collaboration is part of De Havilland Canada’s continuing investment and commitment to providing solutions for CL Aircraft customers around the globe. The agreement will leverage Avincis’ significant capability and experience in design and completion as well as its strong MRO footprint across Europe.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is a cornerstone of Canadian aerospace innovation, proudly designing, building, and supporting aircraft in Canada for the global market. Every aircraft we produce creates high-value jobs, strengthens our national aerospace industry, and contributes to a resilient and growing economy.

Built in Canada. Made for the world.

With a fleet of more than 5,000 aircraft delivered to operators worldwide, De Havilland Canada has earned a global reputation for rugged, reliable performance and exceptional customer support. Our aircraft connect people and places—from the most remote communities to the busiest regional hubs—carrying millions of passengers and critical cargo every year.

Built to operate in the toughest environments, De Havilland Canada aircraft are trusted for a wide range of missions, including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, surveillance, and more. Our near-century-long legacy is driven by a passionate Canadian workforce dedicated to shaping the future of regional and missionized aviation.

Discover more at: www.dehavilland.com



About Avincis

As the largest provider of emergency aerial services in Europe – with additional operations in Africa and South America – Avincis’ areas of focus are helicopter emergency medical services, air ambulance, search and rescue, aerial firefighting, as well as dedicated aerial transport and medevac for offshore energy. Operating from more than 190 bases across Chile, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Italy, Mozambique, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, the company oversees operations from its headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal. With a fleet of approximately 210 aircraft (helicopters ~170 and aeroplanes ~40), Avincis counts on a team of more than 2,500 talented professionals, including experienced pilots, crews, technicians, and support teams to deliver its unique service. With more than six decades of experience in the sector, Avincis has been instrumental in saving lives and protecting communities in some of the most challenging and remote environments on earth.

Find out more at: www.avincis.com

