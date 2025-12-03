BloFin Donates 1 Million HKD to Support Hong Kong Fire Recovery Efforts

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency exchange BloFin has announced a donation of 1 million HKD to the Hong Kong Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts following the recent large-scale fire in Hong Kong. This donation is part of BloFin’s independent corporate social responsibility initiative, reflecting its commitment to contributing meaningfully beyond financial services.

As a leading platform at the forefront of technological and financial innovation, BloFin emphasizes that the cryptocurrency industry must create a tangible, positive impact on society. Through this contribution, BloFin hopes to aid in accelerating recovery and bringing stability and hope back to the affected communities.

The donation will be carried out under the BloFin Whaleness Foundation, the company’s dedicated global social responsibility entity. Guided by the philosophy of “Whale Power. Infinite Heart. Strength, Elevated. Wellness, Delivered.”, the Foundation aims to channel the influence and strength of the global BloFin ecosystem into real humanitarian outcomes. BloFin reaffirmed that true “Whaleness” is not measured by the magnitude of one’s power, but by the willingness to share that power. The company remains steadfast in its belief that social responsibility and innovation must go hand-in-hand, and that meaningful, collective action can bring real and lasting change.

All donations will be managed and disclosed with transparency, further reinforcing the values of trust, integrity, and accountability that underpin BloFin’s operations. Through this initiative, BloFin sets an example of responsible corporate engagement in the crypto space, demonstrating how blockchain technology can be a force for public good.

BloFin expressed its sincere hope that Hong Kong will recover swiftly and that all affected residents will soon return to normal life. The company added that the Whaleness Foundation’s guiding belief, “Strength, Elevated. Wellness, Delivered,” embodies its mission to transform collective strength into meaningful care, ensuring that technology and compassion move forward together.