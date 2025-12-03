United States Home Furniture Market Report 2025-2033: Analysis by Product, Material, Price Range, Distribution Channel, States and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Home Furniture Market Report by Product, Material, Price Range, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Home Furniture Market is expected to reach US$ 168.05 billion by 2033 from US$ 117.56 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.05% from 2025 to 2033.

Rising housing construction, remodeling, urbanization, rising disposable income, expanding e-commerce, growing demand for modular and multipurpose furniture, technological advancements in smart furniture, and shifting consumer preferences toward eco-friendly and fashionable home decor are the main factors driving the U.S. home furniture market.







Increased home building, remodeling, and interior design initiatives are driving growth in the U.S. home furnishings sector. The desire for fashionable, multipurpose, and ergonomic furniture is driven by shifting lifestyles and rising disposable income. Space-saving and modular designs are encouraged by urbanization and smaller living areas. Tech-savvy customers are drawn to technological integration, such as app-enabled gadgets and smart furniture.

The growth of e-commerce platforms makes home delivery, customisation, and convenient shopping possible. Consumer choices are also influenced by eco-friendly products and sustainability trends. While design innovation and brand distinction continue to drive market growth, consumers' growing awareness of home aesthetics and lifestyle comfort encourages them to invest in high-quality furniture.



Growth Drivers for the United States Home Furniture Market

Rising Housing Construction and Renovation



The increase in home building and remodeling projects has a major positive impact on the US home furnishings sector. The ongoing construction of townhouses, apartments, and single-family homes creates a steady need for furniture to outfit these additional living areas. Increased furniture purchases are also a result of home improvement and remodeling projects, which are driven by consumer desire to update interiors. In order to complement modern layouts, designs, and interior aesthetics, homeowners frequently purchase new furniture, which boosts sales of products in areas like seating, storage, and bedroom solutions.

The desire for modular and space-efficient furniture designs is further supported by the rise in multi-unit home construction in urban areas. The rate of building and remodeling is also influenced by seasonal patterns, housing incentives, and mortgage availability, all of which have an immediate impact on the furniture industry. All things considered, the ongoing development and renovation of residential real estate in the United States provide a solid basis for long-term growth in the home furnishings industry.



Increasing Disposable Income



The market for home furnishings is expanding due in large part to rising disposable income among American consumers. Households are more inclined to spend in high-end, designer, or premium furniture that provides comfort, durability, and style as their purchasing power increases. Sales of a variety of furniture categories, including multipurpose bedroom solutions, ergonomic workplace chairs, and upscale living room sets, are supported by this trend.

Consumers with higher incomes are also more likely to replace outdated furniture with more contemporary, technologically advanced, or personalized options. Demand is further raised by homeowners being able to take part in interior design and home improvement initiatives thanks to their greater spending power. Urban professionals and dual-income households, who place a higher value on lifestyle, style, and functionality when choosing furniture, are especially affected by this trend. Long-term market growth is sustained by customers' growing willingness to spend money on goods that improve comfort, convenience, and home appeal as disposable income in the US keeps rising.



Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles



The need for contemporary and useful home furnishings is being shaped by urbanization and changing lifestyles in the US. The average living space has shrunk as more people move into cities, necessitating the need for small, flexible, and multipurpose furniture solutions that optimize functionality without sacrificing style. Foldable furniture, creative storage solutions, and space-saving designs are encouraged in small flats and communal living spaces. Additionally, the emphasis on remote work, wellness, and home entertainment in modern urban lives is driving up demand for media furniture, home desks, and ergonomic office chairs.

Furniture trends are influenced by shifting consumer tastes, such as an emphasis on flexibility, minimalism, and design personalization. This change has been aided by the growth of e-commerce sites, which provide convenient access to furniture designed for contemporary lives. In general, urbanization and changes in lifestyle are forcing merchants and manufacturers to develop and adjust, opening up possibilities for furniture designs that balance practicality, style, and efficiency.



Challenges in the United States Hardware Home Furniture Market

Supply Chain Disruptions



Global supply chains are crucial to the U.S. home furniture market's procurement of components, raw materials, and final goods. Inventory shortages, postponed delivery, and higher expenses might result from disruptions brought on by port traffic, transportation delays, or geopolitical conflicts. Long lead times, shifting material pricing, and reliance on foreign suppliers are challenges faced by furniture producers and sellers.

Furthermore, production timelines may be impacted by interruptions in the supply of essential components like fabrics, metals, and wood. Strategic sourcing, supplier diversification, and investment in domestic manufacturing capabilities are necessary to manage these problems. The U.S. home furniture market has ongoing challenges due to supply chain concerns, which can impact consumer happiness, profitability, and the capacity to react to demand-driven or seasonal spikes.



Rising Raw Material and Production Costs



For furniture makers, rising raw material costs - such as those for metals, plastics, fabrics, and wood - present a serious obstacle. Higher production costs are also a result of rising labor costs, energy prices, and transportation costs. Manufacturers may be forced to boost product pricing due to rising costs, which could lower customer demand, particularly from budget-conscious markets.

While larger brands must strike a balance between quality, cost, and competitive positioning, smaller and mid-sized businesses may find it difficult to sustain profitability. Costs associated with production can also be increased by sustainability programs and adherence to environmental regulations. Lean manufacturing techniques, alternative materials, and efficiency gains are necessary to manage these pressures; yet, cost volatility continues to be a persistent issue that impacts market expansion and profit margins in the US home furnishings sector.



California Home Furniture Market



California is a leading market for home furniture in the U.S., driven by its large population, high disposable income, and active housing market. Major urban centers such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego see strong demand for modern, multifunctional, and premium furniture. The state's focus on sustainability has increased the adoption of eco-friendly and recyclable materials. E-commerce platforms are particularly influential in California, providing convenience and customization options for tech-savvy consumers.

Additionally, ongoing residential construction and renovation projects in both urban and suburban areas stimulate demand for sofas, beds, storage solutions, and office furniture. Consumer preference for contemporary design, smart furniture, and ergonomic products further drives market growth, making California a key hub for innovation in home furniture trends.

Recent Developments in United States Home Furniture Market

August 2025: HNI Corporation agreed to acquire Steelcase for USD 2.2 billion, forming the largest U.S. combination of office and residential furniture suppliers.

June 2025: IKEA confirmed plans to open two new locations in the Phoenix area in 2026, aiming to strengthen its presence in the Southwest market.

May 2025: IKEA U.S. announced the launch of eight new-format stores throughout 2025, as part of a USD 2.2 billion omnichannel investment to expand retail and digital capabilities.

May 2025: Tempur Sealy completed its USD 5 billion acquisition of Mattress Firm and rebranded as Somnigroup International, emphasizing its integrated retail strategy and expanded market footprint.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $117.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $168.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered United States

Key Players Analysis

Ethan Allen Interiors

Ashley Furniture Industries

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (Pottery Barn, West Elm)

Wayfair Inc.

La-Z-Boy Inc.

American Signature Inc. (Value City)

RH (Restoration Hardware)

United States Home Furniture Market Segments:

Product

Living Room and Dining Room Furniture

Bedroom Furniture

Kitchen Furniture

Home Office Furniture

Bathroom Furniture

Outdoor Furniture

Other Furniture

Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic & Polymer

Others

Price Range

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Distribution Channel

Home Centers

Specialty Furniture Stores (including exclusive brand outlets)

Online

Other

States-Market breakup in 29 viewpoints:

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

