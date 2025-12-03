Hosting From The Heart Announces Portfolio Expansion and Upcoming Launch of New Luxury Asset Division

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hosting From The Heart (HFTH), a family-founded Colorado hospitality company specializing in luxury vacation rentals, today announced the continued expansion of its professionally managed property portfolio and confirmed new developments in its national growth strategy. The announcement outlines operational updates, enhancements to the company’s owner partnership framework, and plans for a forthcoming service division scheduled for release in late 2025.





Hosting from the Heart

Founded by Thomas and Tina Barry, HFTH began in 2015 with a single family cabin in Fairplay, Colorado. The company has since expanded to more than 30 luxury homes across Breckenridge, Keystone, Frisco and Silverthorne.

HFTH operates under their signature “Luxury Home Away from Home” model, a hospitality approach built on uncompromising quality standards, thoughtful design consistency, and meticulous preparation. Every property is curated to deliver warmth, comfort, and the elevated experience guests expect from a true five-star home environment, where every detail is intentional and every stay feels personal.

According to AirDNA’s national host performance rankings, HFTH currently holds the position of #1 in Colorado and #8 in the United States for guest satisfaction.

Ongoing Portfolio Growth and Guest Experience Standards

HFTH’s 2025 operational plan includes updates to guest-facing standards, refined amenity expectations, and continued development of its design-led Premier Collection. Each property is subject to an in-depth review process led by COO and Design Lead Amy Kenney, ensuring that homes meet HFTH’s internal benchmarks for readiness and presentation.

“Our intention has always been to maintain a consistent level of hospitality across every home, regardless of size or location,” said Thomas Barry, Founder of Hosting From The Heart. “As our portfolio grows, we are focused on structure, process, and reliability to ensure guests can anticipate the same level of preparedness at any HFTH property.”

HFTH reports that each property features more than 250 amenities, including fully stocked kitchens, high-quality textiles, and curated household essentials. HFTH also maintains a direct-booking system without cleaning or pet fees, a policy intended to clarify pricing and reduce guest uncertainty. Optional concierge services (including travel coordination and in-home chef experiences) remain available to guests seeking additional support during their stay.

Advancement of New Luxury Service Division

As part of its long-term development plan, HFTH confirmed that its Luxury Asset & Lifestyle Management Division is scheduled for launch in December 2025. The division will introduce expanded property oversight capabilities for qualifying estates, including integrated asset management functions that align with HFTH’s existing hospitality infrastructure.

“As we continue preparing for expansion, our priority is to ensure that every new service aligns with operational clarity and scalable standards,” said Co-Founder Tina Barry. “The upcoming division reflects a measured approach to expansion and will support property owners who require additional oversight beyond standard hospitality management.”

HFTH reports that it is continuing to evaluate new regional markets for future expansion and is investing in technology aimed at improving workflow efficiency for both owners and guests. Further updates on new territories will be issued once assessments are completed.

Introduction of the First Luxury Asset in the New Division

HFTH also announced the inaugural property to join its Luxury Asset & Lifestyle Management Division: Auria, an architectural showpiece located on Peak 8 in Breckenridge.

Launching December 18, 2025, Auria represents the pinnacle of HFTH’s expanded service capabilities and is regarded as the most exclusive private estate in Breckenridge available for extended stays. The multi-level glass-wrapped residence blends contemporary alpine architecture with spa-level wellness amenities, private gathering spaces, and more than 3,000 square feet of heated outdoor living.

Designed for discerning travelers, executive groups, and families seeking a long-stay luxury retreat, Auria reflects the true standard of HFTH’s “Luxury Home Away from Home” model. Every element of the estate, from its curated interiors to its whole-home technology and private outdoor sanctuaries, has been prepared to deliver an experience that is elevated, restorative, and deeply personal.

Auria will be available for extended stays beginning December 18, 2025, with early previews and full listing details accessible at: https://www.airbnb.com. This landmark addition marks the official debut of HFTH’s Luxury Asset & Lifestyle Management Division and signals the company’s continued evolution into a national leader in design-forward, hospitality-driven luxury estate management.

Brand Origins and Guiding Principles

Although HFTH has expanded significantly since its founding, the company reports that its operational values remain grounded in its origin story. HFTH began when the Barry family opened their personal cabin, known as “Tuckaway,” to travelers visiting the Colorado mountains. That initial experience shaped the company’s emphasis on consistency, thorough preparation, and dependable hospitality.

“As we grow, we continue returning to the principles that shaped our early operations,” said Thomas Barry. “Those principles center on reliability, respect for the homes in our care, and maintaining clear expectations with guests and property owners.” HFTH states that its core values including authenticity, clarity, and operational professionalism remain central to its decision-making processes and expansion plans.

Looking Ahead

HFTH expects additional property additions throughout 2025, along with continued development of its Premier Collection and future service offerings. The company will release further updates as new markets, partnerships, and program details are finalized.

To view HFTH’s current portfolio of Colorado luxury homes, visit www.hostingfromtheheart.com. For property partnership and media inquiries, contact thomas@hfth.co.

About Hosting From The Heart

Hosting From The Heart (HFTH) is a Colorado-based luxury vacation rental and hospitality company founded in 2015 by Thomas and Tina Barry. HFTH manages more than 30 design-focused homes across Breckenridge, Keystone, Frisco, and Silverthorne. The company operates under a hospitality model emphasizing consistency, attention to detail, and professional property stewardship. HFTH is ranked #1 in Colorado and #8 in the U.S. for guest satisfaction by AirDNA.





