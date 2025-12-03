Hill Country Chocolate Launches Brittle Making Workshop After Viral Jalapeño Peanut Brittle Sparks Nationwide Demand

Fredericksburg, Texas, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill Country Chocolate, the Texas Hill Country's premier chocolate factory, is launching a new Brittle Making Workshop this winter after it's jalapeño peanut brittle became a viral sensation this fall. The new workshop joins the factory's growing lineup of hands-on chocolate and confectionery experiences that have established the Fredericksburg destination as a national leader in pairing fine chocolate and confections with wine.





Golden, shattering, loaded with peanuts—this is what proper brittle looks like. (And yes, it pairs with sauvignon blanc.)

The jalapeño peanut brittle—a sweet, salty, and spicy twist on the Southern classic—caught fire on social media after Hill Country Chocolate paired it with sauvignon blanc at several Texas Hill Country wineries. The combination became an unexpected hit, with multiple winery partners reporting sellouts and guests asking the same question over and over: "How do you make this?"

"We kept hearing it everywhere—at the factory, at winery events, in our DMs," said Dan McCoy, owner and executive chocolatier at Hill Country Chocolate. "People weren't just buying it. They wanted to understand it. They wanted to make it themselves. That told us something. When a confection sparks that kind of curiosity, you build a class around it."

The 60-minute Brittle Making Workshop puts guests on the factory floor alongside Hill Country Chocolate's confectionery team. Participants learn professional candy-making techniques—reading sugar stages, timing the baking soda, understanding why temperature control makes or breaks a batch—then produce classic peanut brittle and the now-famous jalapeño peanut brittle using commercial equipment. Guests take home what they make, along with recipes for regional variations including Texas pecan brittle.

The new workshop expands Hill Country Chocolate's roster of immersive experiences, which includes the Chocolate & Confectionery Masterclass, the Premiere Wine & Chocolate Experience (featured by Texas Monthly), and the popular Artisan Wine & Chocolate Experience. The factory has become known for pioneering unexpected wine pairings with chocolate and confections—an approach that has drawn attention from food media and wine industry professionals alike.

"Wine and chocolate pairing isn't new, but we've pushed it into territory most people haven't explored," McCoy added. "A jalapeño peanut brittle with sauvignon blanc shouldn't work on paper. But when you taste it, it makes complete sense. That's what we love about this work—finding combinations that surprise people and then teaching them why it works."

The Brittle Making Workshop will be offered Saturday mornings year-round, with private group bookings available on weekdays. Class size is limited to eight guests. Reservations can be made at www.hillcountrychocolate.com.

About Hill Country Chocolate



Hill Country Chocolate is a premier artisanal chocolate maker in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, west of Austin and San Antonio in historic Fredericksburg, Texas. Blending European chocolate-making traditions with regional flavors, the company was named "Best Chocolate Shop" in the 2025 Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post Readers' Choice awards. The company's nationally acclaimed Premiere Wine & Chocolate Experience, featured in Texas Monthly and D Magazine, showcases their signature bonbons and confections paired with curated wines from Texas and around the world.

