PredictIt Resurrects Nostradamus with AI in New Campaign About the Future of Prediction Markets

Washington, D.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PredictIt today announced a new creative campaign featuring none other than Nostradamus, the legendary 16th-century seer, brought back to life with the help of artificial intelligence.

The launch taps into a rising cultural moment where artificial intelligence, political storytelling, and financial forecasting intersect, particularly as public trust in polling fluctuates heading into upcoming election cycles.



In the video, AI Nostradamus references the burning of London and the tulip mania of the 1600s as he tries to make sense of modern politics. He recalls “nearly being burned at the stake,” then marvels that people now track how public expectations evolve in real time. It’s a tongue-in-cheek bridge between ancient prophecies and today’s rise in prediction marketplaces.



The AI-generated campaign blends cultural humor with PredictIt’s data-driven forecasting model, making prediction markets engaging and informative.



“If Nostradamus were alive today, we’re pretty sure he’d be on PredictIt,” said John Aristotle Phillips, Co-founder of PredictIt. “Prediction markets are a better way to measure what people really think will happen — not just what they want to happen.”



Following recent regulatory approval to expand its offerings, PredictIt is once again opening the door for traders, political observers, and curious forecasters to test their expectations against unfolding events. This campaign marks the start of a broader storytelling effort exploring how culture, technology, and real-world forecasting tools are reshaping how we understand politics and policy.



Watch the video here.

About PredictIt

PredictIt is a U.S.-based political prediction platform where users observe expectations about politics, policy decisions, and real-world events. Since 2014, PredictIt has served journalists, researchers, and the public as a real-time barometer of expectations in the political landscape, trading more than $1 billion in contracts.

