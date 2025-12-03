Interpace Biosciences Announces Early Repayment of Debt to BroadOak Capital Partners

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (OTCID: IDXG) (“Interpace” or the “Company”) today announced that it has fully repaid its outstanding term loan facility with BroadOak Capital Partners (“BroadOak”) prior to the facility’s maturity date.

The repayment satisfies the Company’s obligations under the Loan and Security Agreement originally entered into on October 29, 2021, with BroadOak Fund V, L.P. By retiring this debt early, Interpace eliminates related interest expenses, providing increased operational flexibility to support future growth.

“The early repayment of the BroadOak facility is a significant milestone for Interpace and a testament to our robust financial performance and disciplined capital management,” said Chris McCarthy, Chief Financial Officer. “Over the past several years, BroadOak has been a valuable partner, supporting our strategic turnaround and transition to profitability. With this debt retired, we have strengthened our balance sheet, positioning us to focus our full resources on driving commercial growth as we continue to deliver record testing volumes and revenue for our thyroid tests.”

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provide clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has two commercialized molecular tests: ThyGeNEXT for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next-generation sequencing assay and ThyraMIRv2, used in combination with ThyGeNEXT, for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer utilizing a proprietary microRNA pairwise expression profiler along with algorithmic classification.

For more information, please visit Interpace Biosciences’ website at www.interpace.com.

