SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB)

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of investors (the “Class”) who purchased or acquired (i) the common stock of Primo Water Corporation (“Primo Water”) between June 17, 2024 through November 8, 2024, inclusive, and/or (ii) the common stock of Primo Brands Corporation (“Primo Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRMB) between November 11, 2024 through November 6, 2025, inclusive (collectively, the “Class Period”), alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its senior officers (the “Complaint”). Following a merger of Primo Water with an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, Inc., which was announced on June 17, 2024 (the “Merger”), the combined entity operated as Primo Brands.

According to the Complaint, Defendants made misrepresentations concerning operational efficiencies from the Merger.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by January 12, 2026 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

