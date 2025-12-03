LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - December 03, 2025 - -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has expanded its online ordering capabilities to feature enhanced access to its noodle soup menu, including streamlined ordering processes for delivery and takeout services throughout Las Vegas. The restaurant has updated its digital platform to accommodate increased demand for soup orders during the fall and winter months.

The expansion includes dedicated menu sections for the restaurant's chicken noodle soup offerings, which feature fresh chicken, egg noodles, and clear chicken broth prepared with roasted ground peanuts and diced scallions. The online ordering system at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/noodle-soups/chicken-noodle-soup now includes customizable spice level options ranging from mild to extremely hot, along with protein upgrade selections.

"We have restructured our online ordering platform to provide clearer navigation and faster processing for soup orders," said Alan Wong, a representative from Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "The updates reflect operational changes we've implemented to maintain food quality during delivery, including separated packaging for noodles to preserve texture."

The restaurant's chicken noodle soup menu starts at $12.95 per bowl, with additional options for white meat chicken available for $1.00 extra. Each order includes the option to add a Tom Yum enhancement featuring lime juice, crushed peanuts, roasted-grounded dry red chili peppers, fresh diced cilantro, and green scallions.

Recent menu additions have included the Wor Won Ton Soup, combining fresh won-tons, chicken, jumbo shrimp, and vegetables in soup stock. The restaurant has designated the Best Chicken Noodle Soup in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai Chinese Restaurant as a featured menu item based on customer ordering patterns and feedback data.

"The platform upgrade allows us to process higher order volumes while maintaining preparation standards," added Wong. "We've adjusted our kitchen workflow to accommodate the increase in soup orders, particularly during peak dinner hours and weekend service."

The updated ordering system supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, digital wallets, and cryptocurrency payments. Order tracking features provide real-time updates on preparation and delivery status for customer convenience.

The establishment's soup selection encompasses both Thai and Chinese varieties, with the Best Egg Flower Egg Drop Soup in Las Vegas among the available options. The restaurant maintains separate preparation areas for different soup types to accommodate dietary preferences and allergen considerations.

The restaurant has implemented new packaging protocols for soup delivery orders, utilizing temperature-retention containers and separated ingredient packaging where appropriate. These operational changes address feedback regarding food quality maintenance during transit times averaging 30-45 minutes within the Las Vegas delivery zone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant operates as a full-service Asian dining establishment in Las Vegas, providing Thai and Chinese cuisine through dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels. The restaurant maintains a comprehensive menu featuring appetizers, entrees, soups, salads, and vegetarian options. Established operations include food preparation using traditional recipes, with service extending throughout the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The restaurant utilizes digital ordering platforms alongside traditional phone ordering systems to serve residential and commercial customers.

###

For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103