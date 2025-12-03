Ferrellgas Vice President of Operations Support Megan Sharp Appointed to PERC Council

LIBERTY, Mo., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the energy landscape continues to evolve, strong propane industry leadership has never been more important. That’s why Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is proud to announce that Megan Sharp, Vice President of Operations Support, has been appointed to the Propane Education & Research Council’s (PERC’s) leadership team as one of its newest Councilors. PERC guides national, industrywide efforts in safety and training, research, consumer education, and the responsible advancement of propane.

Part of PERC’s goal is to ensure propane is part of the national energy conversation. “Propane is a clean, affordable, reliable energy source,” said Sharp. “I’ve worked in this industry for nearly 20 years and have seen how it can positively impact the lives of millions of Americans – from heating homes to drying crops and powering school buses. I’m thrilled to play a bigger role by joining PERC as a Councilor. I hope to advance our industry for years to come.”

Sharp knows what it takes to lead with professionalism and a heart of service. In addition to her leadership roles at Ferrellgas, she is a proud veteran of the Nevada Air National Guard. “My time serving our country taught me so much, including what it means to be part of a team, how to focus on the common good, and owning every task. I’m looking forward to doing the same on PERC’s council,” she said.

Ferrellgas’ President and CEO Tamria Zertuche added, “Megan’s appointment to PERC is a testament to her leadership in operations, safety, and customer experience. We’re proud to see her represent Ferrellgas at the national level and contribute to the future of our industry.”

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at about 65,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2025. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com. For more information, follow Ferrellgas on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

