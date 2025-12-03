69% surge in entrepreneurs signals new era of growth

LinkedIn’s latest research reveals small businesses are entering 2026 with confidence

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite global economic uncertainty, entrepreneurship is on the rise. Small businesses are approaching 2026 with confidence - with 69% year-over-year increase in LinkedIn members adding ‘founder’ to their profile, and more than half of small business leaders are optimistic about the year ahead. The research points to three key growth engines powering small businesses:

AI and tech driving speed and scale

Brand credibility to create trust and visibility

Networks that turn attention into opportunity





Technology and AI is leveling the playing field

More than half (54%) of US small business leaders say AI is essential to their growth, with 76% of marketers in the US agreeing that AI helps smaller brands compete with larger ones. Nearly half (47%) of those surveyed said AI has made them more likely to start their own business.

The potential impact of AI for small businesses is significant. Generative AI could unlock up to $1.6 trillion in productive capacity for US small and medium-sized businesses, representing 40% of the total AI opportunity. Small business leaders in the US say they are looking to tools to drive their growth, and help them with improving their marketing (63%) and lead generation (62%).

Brand building tops small business priorities

Brand building was named as the top 2026 priority for small business leaders in the US, with 76% noting that it is key to achieving their growth ambitions. A similar number (74%) say that showing up authentically online is just as important as showing up in person, which helps explain why the majority of brand owners in the US say they are becoming content creators as well (65%) as they look to grow their audience.

Networking unlocks opportunities

The value of human connections and networks is clear in the report findings. 8 in 10 (78%) small business leaders in the US say professional networks are critical for growth, while two thirds (63%) rely on trusted input from their community for quick decision-making. Around three quarters (73%) say human connection has become more critical - not less - in the age of AI, and this is reflected in the skills that companies value - more than 69% of companies in the US, regardless of size, agree that people skills are even more important in the age of AI.

Ora Levit, VP of Product Management at LinkedIn, said: “Our research shows that small business leaders are thriving despite economic challenges by blending new technology that allows them to accomplish more than ever before, with a strong network that helps unlock opportunities. At LinkedIn, we’re equipping small businesses with tools that help them find prospects, build their brand and network, and grow their teams while saving time, so they can focus on building successful, thriving businesses, doing the work they love.”

To help small business leaders harness AI, build their brand and network smarter, LinkedIn is offering free courses for one month through LinkedIn Learning:

