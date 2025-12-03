PopUp Bagels Expands Its New England Footprint with First Portland Location





PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels, the award-winning bagel brand redefining the bagel experience, is expanding throughout New England, with their Portland location opening on December 12th, and 12 additional storefronts to come in New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Western Massachusetts.

Since the brand's debut in Connecticut in 2021, PopUp Bagels has morphed from humble beginnings to an award-winning company known for its unique business model, featuring hot and whole bagels, weekly schmear flavors and impressive brand collaborations. What started out of founder Adam Goldberg's backyard window is now a defining icon of New York's bagel culture, with locations nationwide.

“After seeing such strong momentum in Boston, expanding further across New England felt like a natural next step,” said PopUp Bagels CEO Tory Bartlett. “Portland is a food-loving city that shares our sense of community and appreciation for quality, and it’s the perfect place to kick off this next wave of growth.”

Expanding throughout New England marks a major milestone for PopUp Bagels, bringing its award-winning bagels across four new states and new towns in Massachusetts. The 13 new locations will deliver the same freshly baked, hot-out-of-the-oven bagels that have redefined the bagel experience in NYC, Connecticut, Florida, California and beyond. The shops will serve bagels for walk-ins, advance orders, and catering.

“We are proud to team up with PopUp Bagels as it makes its way through New England,” said Brandon Henry, co-founder of PC Mae. “Portland’s food scene has never been better, and PopUp is going to be a perfect addition. We’re excited to welcome everyone in for bagels soon.”

What sets PopUp Bagels apart is the experience. Every bagel is baked fresh and served hot, whole, and straight from the oven - no slicing, no sandwiches. Whether you prefer to grip, rip, and dip right on the street or take our bagels home to enjoy in countless ways, PopUp Bagels is all about celebrating simplicity, flavor, and the pure joy of a freshly baked bagel.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

ABOUT P.C. MAE INC.

P.C. Mae Inc., co-founded by industry veterans Brandon Henry and Jamie Lissette, is proudly bringing PopUp Bagels to New England – starting with its first location in Portland, Maine. With over 20 years of experience in the quick-service restaurant industry, the team behind P.C. Mae Inc. is driven by a passion for great food, memorable hospitality, and seamless operations.

As the company grows across Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Western Massachusetts, P.C. Mae Inc. is focused on creating exceptional food experiences, building community, and sharing the joy of hot, freshly baked bagels throughout the region.

ABOUT OLD PORT SQUARE

Old Port Square reimagines a four-acre block into a distinctive urban destination with residences, retail, restaurants, offices, hotels, and public spaces. Located at the confluence of Portland's historic Old Port and financial districts, Old Port Square is surrounded by readily accessible transit, highly acclaimed restaurants, national and local retailers, ample on-site parking and a thriving business environment that all drive significant visibility and pedestrian traffic in and around the entire block. Old Port Square is owned and managed by East Brown Cow and has been brought to life through a collaboration between East Brown Cow, Safdie Architects, Pentagram, and Michael Boucher Landscape Architecture.

Contact:

popupbagels@m18pr.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b72755ce-22a5-4c15-a541-ae1984221744