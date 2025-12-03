Shiba Inu (SHIB) Investors Watch GeeFi (GEE) Closely as Token Sales Reach 14.5M During This Volatile Market

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GeeFi presale is capturing significant attention across the crypto landscape, showing strong investor confidence from its very beginning. The initial phase reached its hard cap in just over a week, a clear signal of intense market demand.

During this first stage, the GeeFi Team sold 10 million GEE tokens, raised $500,000, and established a core community of over 1,800 early backers. This powerful start has created a strong foundation for the project's next steps, building urgency for those looking to join.

The All-in-One GeeFi Ecosystem

GeeFi is building a complete ecosystem designed to give users full control over their digital finances. The platform integrates a non-custodial wallet, a decentralized exchange (GeeFi DEX), and a crypto-linked debit card (GeeFi Card) into a single, unified experience. This structure allows users to securely manage, trade, and spend their cryptocurrencies with ease. The GeeFi Wallet is already live on Android, with an iOS version nearing completion, demonstrating the team's commitment to delivering on its product promises.

An Unmissable Presale Opportunity

Now in its second presale stage, GeeFi offers its GEE token at just $0.06. This price creates a calculated opportunity for substantial gains, as investors are positioned for a guaranteed return of 667% when the token launches at its planned listing price of $0.40. To put the growth potential into perspective, a $1,200 investment today could expand to $40,000 if the token reaches a projected $2 valuation, representing a potential 3,233% ROI.

The momentum from Phase 1 has accelerated into the current stage. In only a few days, nearly 30% of the Phase 2 token allocation has been claimed, with 4.5 million GEE tokens purchased and $250,000 raised. This rapid progress underscores the high demand and the closing window to invest at this favorable price.

Earn Passive Income with Advanced Staking

GeeFi enhances its value with robust staking features that allow holders to generate considerable passive income. The platform provides a flexible staking option with up to 10% APR that doesn't require locking your liquidity, offering both returns and easy access to your funds. For those aiming for higher rewards, locking tokens unlocks even greater potential: 15% APR for one month, 22% APR for three months, and an exceptional 55% APR for a 12-month commitment.

Boost Your Holdings with the Referral Program

To further reward its growing community, GeeFi has implemented an attractive referral program. By sharing your unique link, you can earn a 5% bonus in GEE tokens for every purchase made by a new investor you introduce to the project. This feature not only adds to your own holdings but also helps expand the GeeFi ecosystem, creating a beneficial cycle for all participants. It is a straightforward method for increasing your stake while supporting the project’s growth.

Why You Shouldn't Wait

GeeFi's blend of a successful presale, a clear development roadmap, and valuable earning features makes it a standout project. Opportunities to get in on the ground floor of a venture with such a defined vision and proven early traction are uncommon.

The swift sales in the current presale phase show that the chance to acquire tokens at $0.06 is limited. Delaying could mean missing out on the significant returns often associated with early involvement in a high-potential project.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Media Contact

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io