Shareholders who lost money in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers or acquirers of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE : ARE) (“Alexandria”) that a federal securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Alexandia between January 27, 2025 and October 27, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 26, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Key Event Triggering the Lawsuit

Oct. 27, 2025: Alexandria reported disappointing Q3 2025 financial results , including: Lower-than-expected performance. Cut to full-year 2025 FFO guidance. A major real estate impairment charge totaling $323.9M , with $206M tied to its Long Island City, NY property.

Alexandria reported , including:

Market Reaction

On Oct. 28, 2025, the stock price dropped $14.93 (19.17%) to $62.94, following the earnings announcement.



Subsequent Event

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared a dividend of 72 cents a share for the fourth quarter, a 45% reduction from its third-quarter dividend. The company said the decision to reduce the dividend is part of its attempt to strengthen its balance sheet, improve financial flexibility and preserve liquidity of approximately $410 million annually.



Shares fell 5.4% to $50.93 in premarket trading; down 45% this year.



Class Period

Investors who purchased or acquired Alexandria securities during the Class Period, January 27, 2025 to October 27, 2025, inclusive, may be eligible.



Lead Plaintiff Deadline

January 26, 2026 - Investors may contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about the process to be appointed Lead Plaintiff by this date.



Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.