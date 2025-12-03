Los Angeles Influence on The Rise of Micro Bakeries: How Jess Stewart Is Helping Women Turn Homemade Bread Into Purpose, Profit, and Community

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an age of hyper-processed food, skyrocketing living costs, and digital burnout — especially in fast-paced hubs like Los Angeles, where people are increasingly craving authenticity and connection — a surprising movement is taking root in kitchens across America. It’s small, it’s simple, and it smells like fresh sourdough. Leading that movement is Jess Stewart, better known online as Micro Bakery Girl and the founder of Micro Bakery School — a fast-growing education platform that teaches women how to transform their love of baking into a meaningful, revenue-generating home business.

“We’re not just teaching people how to bake,” Stewart says. “We’re helping them rediscover purpose, creativity, and connection — all from their own kitchen table.”

A New Kind of Bakery Business

Micro Bakery School is built around one idea: anyone can start a profitable bakery from home, without a storefront or culinary degree. Through cottage food laws, micro bakeries — small, home-based bakeries — are now legal in all 50 states, and the barrier to entry has never been lower.

The company’s flagship course offers:

40+ step-by-step lessons

Checklists, pricing tools & legal guidance

Templates, marketing systems & brand kits

A thriving community of home bakers across the U.S.

From licensing and menu creation to pricing strategies, marketing, pre-orders, and bread-stand setups, the program gives beginners a complete launch-to-profit blueprint. Many students, Stewart says, sell out their first bake days within weeks.

“What makes Micro Bakery School special isn’t just the curriculum,” Stewart explains. “It’s the movement behind it. People want real food, real community, and real creativity again — and baking gives them all of that.”

A Booming Market Backed by Real Numbers

What’s happening in the baking world isn’t a trend — it’s a shift.

The global sourdough market, valued at $3.3 billion in 2023, is projected to surpass $5.3 billion by 2030, signaling massive consumer demand for handcrafted, wholesome foods. Meanwhile, U.S. farmers markets have grown from fewer than 2,000 in the 1990s to nearly 9,000 today, as more shoppers seek out small-batch, locally-made products.

Cottage food laws have also expanded dramatically, increasing revenue caps and simplifying permits. “Launching a bakery from home has never been easier or more aligned with how people actually want to live and work,” Stewart notes.

Looking ahead five years, she envisions micro bakeries becoming as common as coffee shops — woven into the fabric of local communities. “I see people trading burnout for balance,” she says. “Micro bakeries aren’t just a business model. They’re a lifestyle.”

A Philosophy of Entrepreneurship With Heart

For Stewart, entrepreneurship isn’t about tech unicorns or venture capital — it’s about creativity in motion.

“Entrepreneurship doesn’t have to look like Silicon Valley,” she says. “Sometimes it looks like a mixing bowl, a kitchen table, and the courage to sell your first loaf.”

Her definition of success isn’t tied to revenue. It’s tied to purpose.

“Success isn’t just profit. It’s knowing you created something with your own two hands — something that reminds you who you are and what you’re capable of. When you do that, you’ve already won.”

A Milestone Year of Growth

2025 has been transformative for Micro Bakery School. The company launched its signature program early in the year, quickly attracting thousands of students across the country. The course has helped aspiring bakers legally launch micro bakeries, build loyal customer bases, and sell out weekly offerings from their home kitchens.

Later in the year, Stewart introduced Sell Out Secrets, an advanced program teaching the exact system she used to sell out eight weeks in a row at her own micro bakery, The Little Loaf in Scottsdale, Arizona. The course includes tools like:

The Sell Out Calendar

Plug-and-play Facebook & Nextdoor post templates

A $5 Ad Kit that drives local traffic

Together, the two programs create a complete pathway — from launching your first micro bakery to growing it into a thriving, sell-out-every-week business.

“Our mission hasn’t changed,” Stewart says. “We help people reconnect with real food, real community, and real purpose — one loaf, one recipe, and one baker at a time.”

About Micro Bakery School

Founder: Jess Stewart (Micro Bakery Girl)

Website: Micro Bakery School