SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) – Correction of interim report for third quarter 2025



SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) – Correction of interim report for period 1 July – 30 September 2025.

On 28 November 2025, SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) published its interim report for the third quarter of 2025, in which errors have been identified following publication. Today SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) has published an updated and corrected version of the interim report due to the reasons set out below. The updated and corrected report can be downloaded on www.logent.se or via the link below. No updates and corrections have been made other than those described below.

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows on page 17 has been corrected due to that the consolidation of HUB logistics group was not correctly made, affecting both Q3 2025 and Jan-Sep 2025 columns.

References to cash flow on page 2 and page 8 were also corrected accordingly.

For more information, please contact:

Andrzej Kulik, CFO, telephone number: +46 73 8 15 67 00, andrzej.kulik@logent.se or

Joel Engström, CEO, telephone number: +46 734 36 36 29, joel.engstrom@logent.se

This information is of the type that SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 03-12-2025 at 20:46 CET.

About Logent Group

Logent is a comprehensive and independent logistics partner, with a Nordic base and with global networks. We have a wide range of services and create value for our customers through guaranteed cost and quality improvements. Our services include Logistics Services such as Warehouse Management, Transport Management and Customs, Port and Combined Terminals, Staffing Services and Consulting Services. This means that Logent has grown to a turnover of about SEK 3 billion from the start in 2006 and employs approximately 3,300 people.

Attachment