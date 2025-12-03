“The Next Era of Technology Won’t Look Anything Like Today”— New Briefing by James Altucher Warns of Sudden Quantum-AI Breakthrough

Washington, D.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new public briefing from a veteran AI researcher, entrepreneur, and bestselling author is raising urgent concerns about a fast-approaching technological shift poised to reshape nearly every major American industry. According to the expert, the United States is on the verge of a moment he describes as “the convergence”—a collision between Artificial Intelligence and a second, rapidly advancing breakthrough that few people understand.

He warns that this turning point is arriving much sooner than the public believes. As he states, “Most people are not prepared for this coming convergence.”

AI’s Acceleration Has Hit a Hard Limit

The briefing reveals a growing issue inside the tech sector: modern AI is reaching the edge of what traditional computers can handle.

AI now powers everything from medical diagnostics to supply chains, but the amount of data required to train and operate these models is exploding. According to the expert, the real bottleneck isn’t AI—it’s the outdated computing hardware underneath it.

He explains the issue simply: “Our conventional computers are not powerful enough to process all that data.”

The briefing warns that this hidden bottleneck is slowing AI’s potential just as global dependence on automation and machine intelligence is accelerating.

The Breakthrough Arrives: “Quantum Computers Are Already Here”

While many Americans still view quantum computing as science fiction, the expert stresses that the breakthrough has already occurred. He addresses a common misconception directly: “People think quantum computers are many years away,” but the reality is far different—“the reality is, quantum computers are already here.”

He highlights a major milestone that quietly marked a turning point in modern computing: Google gave a quantum processor a problem that would take the world’s most powerful supercomputer “billions of years” to solve. The quantum machine solved it in “just five minutes.”

The expert emphasizes the significance with a clear statement: “This is no longer theoretical stuff.”

What Happens When AI Meets Quantum?

The briefing outlines why the merging of these two technologies is the critical shift to watch.

Quantum machines operate fundamentally differently from traditional computers, evaluating massive numbers of possibilities simultaneously. They excel at the enormous problem sets that currently choke AI systems. When these two technologies combine, the expert predicts a technological acceleration unlike anything in modern history.

He captures the magnitude of the shift in one line:

“We’re going to see not just exponential growth… but vertical growth.”

This “vertical growth,” he explains, represents breakthroughs happening so quickly that industries may be transformed in months—not years.

The briefing lists sectors already seeing early quantum-AI activity, including drug discovery, logistics, materials science, and national defense.

The Corporate and Government Race Has Already Begun

While the public debates the future of AI, the world’s largest companies have already moved decisively toward quantum-AI integration.

According to the briefing:

Nvidia is incorporating quantum capabilities into its existing AI ecosystem.

Google has created a dedicated quantum division, accelerating internal research.

Microsoft introduced a major new quantum chip earlier this year.

DARPA—the same agency that pioneered the internet—is now partnering on quantum-AI development.

Executives across the industry believe the turning point is imminent. As one leading figure put it, “Quantum computing is reaching an inflection point.”

A National Divide: “The Biggest Tech Disruption Ever”

The expert warns that the convergence will not affect all industries—or companies—equally. Some will adapt, evolve, and thrive. Others will fail dramatically. In his words, “This will be the biggest tech disruption ever.”

And the consequences will be severe: “Companies that fail to adapt will be left behind… and could go bankrupt in a blink of an eye.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a former hedge-fund manager, entrepreneur, bestselling author, and recognized authority on technology and innovation. He holds a computer science degree from Cornell University, published early research on machine learning, and presented AI findings internationally. He contributed to “Deep Thought,” one of the first AI supercomputers, and later advised IBM’s “Deep Blue,” the groundbreaking AI system that defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov. Altucher has founded or co-founded more than 20 companies and hosts The James Altucher Show, a globally ranked podcast with over 70 million downloads.