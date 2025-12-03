Monomoy CRE, LLC Appoints Experienced Real Estate and Legal Professional Ryan Scully as Director, Real Estate Legal

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monomoy CRE, LLC (“we,” “us,” “our,” or “Monomoy”) today announced the hiring of Ryan Scully as Director, Real Estate Legal.

Mr. Scully brings deep roots in real estate transactions, with extensive experience leading complex industrial and commercial deals across the United States. Most recently, he served as Senior Manager, Legal Affairs at United Rentals, Inc., where he oversaw legal due diligence and negotiated high-value acquisition, disposition, complex land entitlement, and construction agreements. His background also includes real estate and construction litigation, commercial landlord-tenant matters, and insurance defense from his time at Carmody, Torrance, Sandak & Hennessey LLP and Nuzzo & Roberts, LLC, in addition to judicial clerkships within the Maryland court system.

Mr. Scully earned a J.D. from Villanova University School of Law and a B.A. from Fairfield University. He is admitted to the Connecticut State Bar and the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut and remains active in the Fairfield business community through both board and alumni leadership roles.

As Director, Real Estate Legal, Mr. Scully will play a key part in accelerating Monomoy’s transaction volume, strengthening due diligence processes including land use rights and obligations, and enhancing the firm’s capacity to execute acquisitions, dispositions, construction projects, and portfolio initiatives nationwide. His practical, business-aligned approach to legal strategy will help streamline internal workflows, reduce deal friction, and support Monomoy’s continued national growth.

“The continued growth of our national real estate portfolio demands strong legal leadership and deep transactional expertise,” said Chris Macri, President and CEO of Monomoy CRE. “Ryan’s extensive experience in real estate law, due diligence, and risk management creates unique value for Monomoy as we continue to expand and diversify our holdings.”

Mr. Scully added, “I’m thrilled to join Monomoy CRE and contribute to the company’s mission of strategic, disciplined growth. I look forward to working with the team to manage, strengthen, and grow Monomoy’s real estate operations nationwide.”

About Monomoy CRE, LLC

Monomoy CRE operates as a full-service industrial outdoor storage (IOS) enterprise that provides solutions for our tenants through property management, real estate investments, construction, and development. Through the Monomoy platform, Monomoy CRE invests in build-to-suit and existing Class A, B, and C single-tenant industrial properties nationwide, focusing on equipment rental, building supply, materials, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and logistics, while specifically targeting critical markets with economic growth. Please visit www.monomoycre.com for more information.