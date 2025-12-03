Oil-Dri® Corporation of America Recognized by Forbes in 2026 List of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri® Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) is proud to announce it has been named on Forbes’ 2026 list of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies — marking the Company’s third consecutive year on the prestigious ranking.



This recognition reflects not only Oil-Dri’s ongoing financial strength and operational excellence, but also the enduring value the company delivers to customers, shareholders, and communities.



“We are honored to be included on Forbes’ 2026 list of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies,” said Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This repeated recognition is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team, the trust of our customers, and the support of our shareholders. It reinforces our commitment to advancing innovative mineral-based technologies and expanding the value we deliver across our diverse businesses.”



To compile the list, Forbes used data from FactSet to find 621 companies with a market value between $300 million and $5 billion that also had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. The 2026 ranking highlights companies that demonstrate consistent positive sales growth, strong earnings results, robust return on equity, and total stock return over the last five years.



About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated, which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Contact

Lily Nemeroff

Marketing and Communications Manager

lily.nemeroff@amlan.com