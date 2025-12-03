HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2025 Financial Results

Highlights of the third quarter include:

Revenue increased 7% to $322.2 million.

Net income per diluted share rose to $0.59 from $0.06 one year ago, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share increased 29% to $1.01.

Total HSA Assets grew 15% to $34.4 billion.

Returned $93.7 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.

Further reduced HSA cash repricing risk with a cumulative $2.25 billion 5-year Treasury bond hedge at 3.94%.

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), a leader in administering health savings accounts (“HSAs”) and complementary consumer-directed benefits (“CDBs”), today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2025.

"HealthEquity delivered a record third quarter for fiscal 2026, with net income of $52 million, 20% growth in Adjusted EBITDA, and 29% growth in non-GAAP net income per share, reflecting our team’s focus on helping members better save, spend and invest for health," said Scott Cutler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Our marketplace platform is expanding access to more affordable healthcare solutions, and AI is beginning to power more personalized and efficient experiences. As we enter onboarding season, we do so with strong momentum and an enduring mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers."

Third quarter financial results

Revenue for the third quarter ended October 31, 2025 was $322.2 million, an increase of 7% compared to $300.4 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $120.3 million, custodial revenue of $159.1 million, and interchange revenue of $42.8 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $51.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $87.7 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $5.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $69.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $141.8 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2025, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter ended October 31, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was 44% of revenue, compared to 39% for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of October 31, 2025 were 10.1 million, an increase of 6% year over year, including 802,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 12% year over year. Total Accounts as of October 31, 2025 were 17.3 million, including 7.2 million complementary CDBs.

Total HSA Assets as of October 31, 2025 were $34.4 billion, an increase of 15% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $16.9 billion of HSA cash and $17.5 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of October 31, 2025.

Stock repurchase program

The Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock for $93.7 million during the third quarter ended October 31, 2025. As of that date, $258.8 million of common stock remained authorized for repurchase under the Company's stock repurchase program.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, management expects revenues of $1.302 billion to $1.312 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $197 million and $205 million, resulting in net income of $2.24 to $2.33 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $341 million and $348 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.87 to $3.95 (based on an estimated 88 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $555 million to $565 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 to discuss the fiscal 2026 third quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 17 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

the impact of recent fraudulent account activity involving our member accounts or our third-party service providers on our reputation and financial results;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

impact of cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value) October 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 309,259 $ 295,948 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $918 and $2,070 as of October 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 111,243 118,006 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,206 63,795 Total current assets 498,708 477,749 Property and equipment, net 3,390 3,239 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,045 43,185 Intangible assets, net 1,124,768 1,204,658 Goodwill 1,648,145 1,648,145 Other assets 85,005 71,574 Total assets $ 3,398,061 $ 3,448,550 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 19,549 $ 14,361 Accrued compensation 43,735 69,330 Accrued liabilities 47,413 62,631 Operating lease liabilities 9,931 10,001 Total current liabilities 120,628 156,323 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 982,105 1,056,301 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 36,228 42,219 Other long-term liabilities 23,501 22,962 Deferred tax liability 101,573 55,834 Total long-term liabilities 1,143,407 1,177,316 Total liabilities 1,264,035 1,333,639 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 85,615 and 86,536 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,917,244 1,905,628 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,837 — Accumulated earnings 207,936 209,274 Total stockholders’ equity 2,134,026 2,114,911 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,398,061 $ 3,448,550

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue Service revenue $ 120,286 $ 119,174 $ 357,943 $ 354,108 Custodial revenue 159,067 140,953 475,398 401,281 Interchange revenue 42,811 40,305 145,502 132,568 Total revenue 322,164 300,432 978,843 887,957 Cost of revenue Service costs 76,889 86,860 240,050 246,122 Custodial costs 10,879 10,241 32,763 29,406 Interchange costs 6,333 6,305 21,061 24,213 Total cost of revenue 94,101 103,406 293,874 299,741 Gross profit 228,063 197,026 684,969 588,216 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 24,411 22,636 70,317 67,655 Technology and development 65,916 60,189 192,156 174,859 General and administrative 30,880 31,789 86,406 102,285 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,002 28,350 81,005 84,876 Merger integration 1,159 34,437 3,700 38,357 Total operating expenses 149,368 177,401 433,584 468,032 Income from operations 78,695 19,625 251,385 120,184 Other expense Interest expense (14,049 ) (18,155 ) (43,862 ) (45,377 ) Other income, net 2,886 4,748 9,010 11,266 Total other expense (11,163 ) (13,407 ) (34,852 ) (34,111 ) Income before income taxes 67,532 6,218 216,533 86,073 Income tax provision 15,840 515 51,072 15,735 Net income $ 51,692 $ 5,703 $ 165,461 $ 70,338 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.07 $ 1.92 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.06 $ 1.88 $ 0.79 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 85,995 87,193 86,397 86,935 Diluted 86,970 88,634 87,799 88,699

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 51,692 $ 5,703 $ 165,461 $ 70,338 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges Net unrealized gains, net of income tax expense 8,634 — 8,837 — Total other comprehensive income 8,634 — 8,837 — Comprehensive income $ 60,326 $ 5,703 $ 174,298 $ 70,338

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 165,461 $ 70,338 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 115,975 123,269 Stock-based compensation 53,946 74,717 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 804 1,805 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,576 Deferred taxes 42,734 (10,065 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 6,763 (1,819 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (8,444 ) (11,672 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,050 5,004 Accrued compensation (24,639 ) (3,161 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (11,269 ) 24,757 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (5,963 ) (5,796 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,239 ) (4,845 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 339,179 264,108 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (36,768 ) (37,900 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,643 ) (1,756 ) Acquisitions of HSA portfolios (293 ) (452,241 ) Net cash used in investing activities (38,704 ) (491,897 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (75,000 ) (536,875 ) Repurchases of common stock (218,234 ) (58,513 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 736,875 Payment of debt issuance costs — (3,748 ) Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net 621 3,188 Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 5,449 5,046 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (287,164 ) 145,973 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,311 (81,816 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 295,948 403,979 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 309,259 $ 322,163

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 46,457 $ 50,203 Income tax payments, net 7,351 23,817 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 3,447 4,754 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 101 106 Repurchases of common stock included in accrued liabilities 2,478 1,500 Exercise of common stock options receivable 5,390 7 Non-cash purchase consideration related to acquisitions of HSA portfolios — 20,325

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 3,183 $ 3,751 $ 9,684 $ 11,210 Sales and marketing 3,491 3,700 9,890 11,873 Technology and development 5,981 6,353 17,633 18,747 General and administrative 7,887 7,319 16,739 32,887 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 20,542 $ 21,123 $ 53,946 $ 74,717

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) October 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 % Change January 31, 2025 HSAs 10,108 9,508 6 % 9,889 New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 175 186 (6 )% 471 New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 487 568 (14 )% 1,040 New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date — 616 * 616 HSAs with investments 802 717 12 % 753 CDBs 7,172 6,955 3 % 7,144 Total Accounts 17,280 16,463 5 % 17,033 Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 17,254 16,400 5 % 16,677 Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 17,140 16,177 6 % 16,302

* Not meaningful

HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) October 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 % Change January 31, 2025 HSA cash $ 16,910 $ 16,386 3 % $ 17,435 HSA investments 17,536 13,601 29 % 14,676 Total HSA Assets 34,446 29,987 15 % 32,111 Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 16,942 16,441 3 % 16,634 Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 17,080 16,064 6 % 16,206

HSA cash maturity schedule

The following table summarizes the amount of HSA cash held by our depository partners and insurance company partners that is expected to reprice by fiscal year and the respective average annualized yield currently earned on that HSA cash as of October 31, 2025:

Year ending January 31, (in billions, except percentages) HSA cash expected to reprice Average annualized yield Remainder of 2026 $ 1.0 1.5 % 2027 4.2 1.9 % 2028 2.2 4.1 % 2029 1.5 3.7 % Thereafter 7.5 4.5 % Total (1) $ 16.4 3.5 %

(1) Excludes $0.5 billion of HSA cash held in floating-rate contracts as of October 31, 2025.

Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) October 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 % Change January 31, 2025 Client-held funds $ 803 $ 748 7 % $ 896 Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 792 770 3 % 798 Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 859 823 4 % 817

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income $ 51,692 $ 5,703 $ 165,461 $ 70,338 Interest income (2,864 ) (3,897 ) (8,961 ) (10,881 ) Interest expense 14,049 18,155 43,862 45,377 Income tax provision 15,840 515 51,072 15,735 Depreciation and amortization 11,778 12,371 34,970 38,393 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,002 28,350 81,005 84,876 Stock-based compensation expense 20,542 21,123 53,946 74,717 Merger integration expenses 1,159 34,437 3,700 38,357 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,982 1,702 5,859 5,015 Costs associated with unused office space 654 812 2,229 2,408 Other (22 ) (1,026 ) (49 ) (368 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 141,812 $ 118,245 $ 433,094 $ 363,967

Net income as a percentage of revenue (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2025

2024

$ Change % Change 2025

2024

$ Change % Change Net income $ 51,692 $ 5,703 $ 45,989 806 % $ 165,461 $ 70,338 $ 95,123 135 % As a percentage of revenue 16 % 2 % 17 % 8 %

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2025

2024

$ Change % Change 2025

2024

$ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA $ 141,812 $ 118,245 $ 23,567 20 % $ 433,094 $ 363,967 $ 69,127 19 % As a percentage of revenue 44 % 39 % 44 % 41 %

Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2026 Net income $197 - 205 Interest income (11) Interest expense 57 Income tax provision 66 - 68 Depreciation and amortization 47 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 108 Stock-based compensation expense 75 Merger integration expenses 5 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 8 Costs associated with unused office space 3 Adjusted EBITDA $555 - 565

Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 51,692 $ 5,703 $ 165,461 $ 70,338 Income tax provision 15,840 515 51,072 15,735 Income before income taxes - GAAP 67,532 6,218 216,533 86,073 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,002 28,350 81,005 84,876 Stock-based compensation expense 20,542 21,123 53,946 74,717 Merger integration expenses 1,159 34,437 3,700 38,357 Costs associated with unused office space 654 812 2,229 2,408 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,576 — 1,576 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 49,357 86,298 140,880 201,934 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 116,889 92,516 357,413 288,007 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 29,223 23,129 89,353 72,002 Non-GAAP net income 87,666 69,387 268,060 216,005 Diluted weighted-average shares 86,970 88,634 87,799 88,699 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.59 $ 0.06 $ 1.88 $ 0.79 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.01 $ 0.78 $ 3.05 $ 2.44

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2026 Net income $197 - 205 Income tax provision 66 - 68 Income before income taxes - GAAP 263 - 273 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 108 Stock-based compensation expense 75 Merger integration expenses 5 Costs associated with unused office space 3 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 191 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 454 - 464 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 113 - 116 Non-GAAP net income $341 - 348 Diluted weighted-average shares 88 GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $2.24 - 2.33 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $3.87 - 3.95

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.

