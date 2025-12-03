HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: HealthEquity, Inc. HealthEquity, Inc.

Highlights of the third quarter include:

  • Revenue increased 7% to $322.2 million.
  • Net income per diluted share rose to $0.59 from $0.06 one year ago, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share increased 29% to $1.01.
  • Total HSA Assets grew 15% to $34.4 billion.
  • Returned $93.7 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.
  • Further reduced HSA cash repricing risk with a cumulative $2.25 billion 5-year Treasury bond hedge at 3.94%.

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), a leader in administering health savings accounts (“HSAs”) and complementary consumer-directed benefits (“CDBs”), today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2025.

"HealthEquity delivered a record third quarter for fiscal 2026, with net income of $52 million, 20% growth in Adjusted EBITDA, and 29% growth in non-GAAP net income per share, reflecting our team’s focus on helping members better save, spend and invest for health," said Scott Cutler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Our marketplace platform is expanding access to more affordable healthcare solutions, and AI is beginning to power more personalized and efficient experiences. As we enter onboarding season, we do so with strong momentum and an enduring mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers."

Third quarter financial results

Revenue for the third quarter ended October 31, 2025 was $322.2 million, an increase of 7% compared to $300.4 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $120.3 million, custodial revenue of $159.1 million, and interchange revenue of $42.8 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $51.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $87.7 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $5.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $69.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $141.8 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2025, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter ended October 31, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was 44% of revenue, compared to 39% for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of October 31, 2025 were 10.1 million, an increase of 6% year over year, including 802,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 12% year over year. Total Accounts as of October 31, 2025 were 17.3 million, including 7.2 million complementary CDBs.

Total HSA Assets as of October 31, 2025 were $34.4 billion, an increase of 15% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $16.9 billion of HSA cash and $17.5 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of October 31, 2025.

Stock repurchase program

The Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock for $93.7 million during the third quarter ended October 31, 2025. As of that date, $258.8 million of common stock remained authorized for repurchase under the Company's stock repurchase program.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, management expects revenues of $1.302 billion to $1.312 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $197 million and $205 million, resulting in net income of $2.24 to $2.33 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $341 million and $348 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.87 to $3.95 (based on an estimated 88 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $555 million to $565 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 to discuss the fiscal 2026 third quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
  • Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 17 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

  • our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;
  • our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;
  • our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;
  • the impact of recent fraudulent account activity involving our member accounts or our third-party service providers on our reputation and financial results;
  • our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;
  • the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;
  • our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;
  • impact of cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;
  • the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;
  • our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;
  • our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;
  • our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and
  • our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact
Richard Putnam
801-727-1000
rputnam@healthequity.com

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value)October 31, 2025 January 31, 2025
 (unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$309,259 $295,948
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $918 and $2,070 as of October 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 111,243  118,006
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,206  63,795
Total current assets 498,708  477,749
Property and equipment, net 3,390  3,239
Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,045  43,185
Intangible assets, net 1,124,768  1,204,658
Goodwill 1,648,145  1,648,145
Other assets 85,005  71,574
Total assets$3,398,061 $3,448,550
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$19,549 $14,361
Accrued compensation 43,735  69,330
Accrued liabilities 47,413  62,631
Operating lease liabilities 9,931  10,001
Total current liabilities 120,628  156,323
Long-term liabilities   
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 982,105  1,056,301
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 36,228  42,219
Other long-term liabilities 23,501  22,962
Deferred tax liability 101,573  55,834
Total long-term liabilities 1,143,407  1,177,316
Total liabilities 1,264,035  1,333,639
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively   
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 85,615 and 86,536 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 9  9
Additional paid-in capital 1,917,244  1,905,628
Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,837  
Accumulated earnings 207,936  209,274
Total stockholders’ equity 2,134,026  2,114,911
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,398,061 $3,448,550
 

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited)

 Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Revenue       
Service revenue$120,286  $119,174  $357,943  $354,108 
Custodial revenue 159,067   140,953   475,398   401,281 
Interchange revenue 42,811   40,305   145,502   132,568 
Total revenue 322,164   300,432   978,843   887,957 
Cost of revenue       
Service costs 76,889   86,860   240,050   246,122 
Custodial costs 10,879   10,241   32,763   29,406 
Interchange costs 6,333   6,305   21,061   24,213 
Total cost of revenue 94,101   103,406   293,874   299,741 
Gross profit 228,063   197,026   684,969   588,216 
Operating expenses       
Sales and marketing 24,411   22,636   70,317   67,655 
Technology and development 65,916   60,189   192,156   174,859 
General and administrative 30,880   31,789   86,406   102,285 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,002   28,350   81,005   84,876 
Merger integration 1,159   34,437   3,700   38,357 
Total operating expenses 149,368   177,401   433,584   468,032 
Income from operations 78,695   19,625   251,385   120,184 
Other expense       
Interest expense (14,049)  (18,155)  (43,862)  (45,377)
Other income, net 2,886   4,748   9,010   11,266 
Total other expense (11,163)  (13,407)  (34,852)  (34,111)
Income before income taxes 67,532   6,218   216,533   86,073 
Income tax provision 15,840   515   51,072   15,735 
Net income$51,692  $5,703  $165,461  $70,338 
Net income per share:       
Basic$0.60  $0.07  $1.92  $0.81 
Diluted$0.59  $0.06  $1.88  $0.79 
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share:       
Basic 85,995   87,193   86,397   86,935 
Diluted 86,970   88,634   87,799   88,699 
 

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

 Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2024  2025  2024
Net income$51,692 $5,703 $165,461 $70,338
Other comprehensive income       
Cash flow hedges       
Net unrealized gains, net of income tax expense 8,634    8,837  
Total other comprehensive income 8,634    8,837  
Comprehensive income$60,326 $5,703 $174,298 $70,338
 

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

 Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands)2025
 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$165,461  $70,338 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 115,975   123,269 
Stock-based compensation 53,946   74,717 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 804   1,805 
Loss on extinguishment of debt    1,576 
Deferred taxes 42,734   (10,065)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net 6,763   (1,819)
Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (8,444)  (11,672)
Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,050   5,004 
Accrued compensation (24,639)  (3,161)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (11,269)  24,757 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current (5,963)  (5,796)
Other long-term liabilities (1,239)  (4,845)
Net cash provided by operating activities 339,179   264,108 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (36,768)  (37,900)
Purchases of property and equipment (1,643)  (1,756)
Acquisitions of HSA portfolios (293)  (452,241)
Net cash used in investing activities (38,704)  (491,897)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Principal payments on long-term debt (75,000)  (536,875)
Repurchases of common stock (218,234)  (58,513)
Proceeds from long-term debt    736,875 
Payment of debt issuance costs    (3,748)
Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net 621   3,188 
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 5,449   5,046 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (287,164)  145,973 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,311   (81,816)
Beginning cash and cash equivalents 295,948   403,979 
Ending cash and cash equivalents$309,259  $322,163 
 

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

 Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands) 2025  2024
Supplemental cash flow data:   
Interest expense paid in cash$46,457 $50,203
Income tax payments, net 7,351  23,817
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:   
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 3,447  4,754
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 101  106
Repurchases of common stock included in accrued liabilities 2,478  1,500
Exercise of common stock options receivable 5,390  7
Non-cash purchase consideration related to acquisitions of HSA portfolios   20,325
 

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:

 Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands) 2025  2024  2025  2024
Cost of revenue$3,183 $3,751 $9,684 $11,210
Sales and marketing 3,491  3,700  9,890  11,873
Technology and development 5,981  6,353  17,633  18,747
General and administrative 7,887  7,319  16,739  32,887
Total stock-based compensation expense$20,542 $21,123 $53,946 $74,717
 

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages)October 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 % Change January 31, 2025
HSAs10,108 9,508 6% 9,889
New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date175 186 (6)% 471
New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date487 568 (14)% 1,040
New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date 616  * 616
HSAs with investments802 717 12% 753
CDBs7,172 6,955 3% 7,144
Total Accounts17,280 16,463 5% 17,033
Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date17,254 16,400 5% 16,677
Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date17,140 16,177 6% 16,302

*     Not meaningful

HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)October 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 % Change January 31, 2025
HSA cash$16,910 $16,386 3% $17,435
HSA investments 17,536  13,601 29%  14,676
Total HSA Assets 34,446  29,987 15%  32,111
Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 16,942  16,441 3%  16,634
Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 17,080  16,064 6%  16,206
 

HSA cash maturity schedule

The following table summarizes the amount of HSA cash held by our depository partners and insurance company partners that is expected to reprice by fiscal year and the respective average annualized yield currently earned on that HSA cash as of October 31, 2025:

Year ending January 31, (in billions, except percentages)HSA cash expected to reprice Average annualized yield
Remainder of 2026$1.0 1.5%
2027 4.2 1.9%
2028 2.2 4.1%
2029 1.5 3.7%
Thereafter 7.5 4.5%
Total (1)$16.4 3.5%

(1)  Excludes $0.5 billion of HSA cash held in floating-rate contracts as of October 31, 2025.

Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)October 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 % Change January 31, 2025
Client-held funds$803 $748 7% $896
Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 792  770 3%  798
Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 859  823 4%  817
 

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

 Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands)2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net income$51,692  $5,703  $165,461  $70,338 
Interest income (2,864)  (3,897)  (8,961)  (10,881)
Interest expense 14,049   18,155   43,862   45,377 
Income tax provision 15,840   515   51,072   15,735 
Depreciation and amortization 11,778   12,371   34,970   38,393 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,002   28,350   81,005   84,876 
Stock-based compensation expense 20,542   21,123   53,946   74,717 
Merger integration expenses 1,159   34,437   3,700   38,357 
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,982   1,702   5,859   5,015 
Costs associated with unused office space 654   812   2,229   2,408 
Other (22)  (1,026)  (49)  (368)
Adjusted EBITDA$141,812  $118,245  $433,094  $363,967 
 

Net income as a percentage of revenue (unaudited)

 Three months ended October 31,     Nine months ended October 31,    
(in thousands, except percentages)2025
 2024
 $ Change % Change 2025
 2024
 $ Change % Change
Net income$51,692  $5,703  $45,989 806% $165,461  $70,338  $95,123 135%
As a percentage of revenue 16%  2%      17%  8%    
 

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (unaudited)

 Three months ended October 31,     Nine months ended October 31,    
(in thousands, except percentages)2025
 2024
 $ Change % Change 2025
 2024
 $ Change % Change
Adjusted EBITDA$141,812  $118,245  $23,567 20% $433,094  $363,967  $69,127 19%
As a percentage of revenue 44%  39%      44%  41%    
 

Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

 Outlook for the year ending
(in millions)January 31, 2026
Net income$197 - 205
Interest income(11)
Interest expense57
Income tax provision66 - 68
Depreciation and amortization47
Amortization of acquired intangible assets108
Stock-based compensation expense75
Merger integration expenses5
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract8
Costs associated with unused office space3
Adjusted EBITDA$555 - 565
 

Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

 Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2024  2025  2024
Net income$51,692 $5,703 $165,461 $70,338
Income tax provision 15,840  515  51,072  15,735
Income before income taxes - GAAP 67,532  6,218  216,533  86,073
Non-GAAP adjustments:       
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,002  28,350  81,005  84,876
Stock-based compensation expense 20,542  21,123  53,946  74,717
Merger integration expenses 1,159  34,437  3,700  38,357
Costs associated with unused office space 654  812  2,229  2,408
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,576    1,576
Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 49,357  86,298  140,880  201,934
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 116,889  92,516  357,413  288,007
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 29,223  23,129  89,353  72,002
Non-GAAP net income 87,666  69,387  268,060  216,005
        
Diluted weighted-average shares 86,970  88,634  87,799  88,699
GAAP net income per diluted share$0.59 $0.06 $1.88 $0.79
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share$1.01 $0.78 $3.05 $2.44

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

 Outlook for the year ending
(in millions, except per share data)January 31, 2026
Net income$197 - 205
Income tax provision66 - 68
Income before income taxes - GAAP263 - 273
Non-GAAP adjustments: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets108
Stock-based compensation expense75
Merger integration expenses5
Costs associated with unused office space3
Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP191
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP454 - 464
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)113 - 116
Non-GAAP net income$341 - 348
  
Diluted weighted-average shares88
GAAP net income per diluted share (2)$2.24 - 2.33
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2)$3.87 - 3.95

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.

Certain terms

TermDefinition
HSAHealth Savings Account, which is a financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
CDBConsumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
HSA memberConsumers with HSAs that we serve.
Total HSA AssetsHSA members’ custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments held by our custodial investment fund partner.
ClientOur employer clients.
Total AccountsThe sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
Client-held fundsDeposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
Network PartnerOur health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
Adjusted EBITDAEarnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
Non-GAAP net incomeCalculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted shareCalculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Recommended Reading