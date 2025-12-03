Soleno Therapeutics Announces the Passing of Board Member William G. Harris

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Soleno) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today regrets to announce the passing of William G. “Bill” Harris, who served as a valued member of Soleno’s Board of Directors since June 2014. Mr. Harris also served as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

“I have known Bill for many years, and always viewed him as a person of integrity, who exhibited pragmatism and a genuine desire to help others,” said Dr. Anish Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Soleno Therapeutics. “His guidance and insights, culled from decades of experience as a senior biopharmaceutical finance executive, served us extremely well as we navigated through periods that were both challenging and rewarding. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Soleno family, we extend our deepest condolences to Bill’s family.”

Mr. Harris’ career in the biopharmaceutical industry began in the early 1990s with several positions at Gilead Sciences, ultimately becoming Director of Finance. He later held several roles of increasing responsibility at Coulter Pharmaceutical, Inc., a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, the most recent of which was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Coulter was acquired by Corixa Corp., a developer of immunotherapeutic products, in 2000. He went on to become Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Xenoport, Inc., which was acquired by Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in 2016.

Soleno expects that long-serving Board and Audit Committee member Andrew Sinclair will take over the position of Chair of the Audit Committee. Dr. Sinclair qualifies as an “audit committee financial expert” pursuant to the definition adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the listing rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market.

