YOUCANIC Launches Advanced AI Diagnostics, Delivering Dealer-Level Insight at Home

Towson, MD , Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YOUCANIC, an American automotive tech company dedicated to empowering vehicle owners through accessible diagnostic and repair knowledge, recently announced the release of a powerful new AI-driven feature for their latest automotive diagnostic scanner. This latest update delivers quick, data-backed explanations for diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), including the most likely causes and recommended next steps to verify and fix the issue, giving drivers and technicians a backup mechanic right on their scanner, and giving DIY enthusiasts a clearer path to accurate and easy repairs.





YOUCANIC UCAN-II-C : New AI powered system interprets trouble codes, suggests likely causes, and guides users through next steps using the UCAN II C scanner.





This update makes YOUCANIC one of the first companies to bring AI-assisted troubleshooting to an affordable, dealer-level OBD-II scanner, which already offers Topology map and bi-directional tests, furthering YOUCANIC's mission of putting repair power back where it belongs – in the owner's hands.

“Traditional scan tools tell you what the problem is. They don’t tell you why it’s happening or what to check first,” said YOUCANIC’s founder, Rushit Hila. “Our new AI system closes that gap. It transforms a basic trouble code into easy-to-understand guidance that helps people avoid all the guesswork, saving money, and allowing them to repair their vehicles with confidence.”

After scanning a vehicle, users can access the new AI analysis screen, which provides:

• Plain language fault code explanations.

• Real-world likely causes backed by repair patterns.

• Symptom-based clues to confirm the issue.

• Checks to perform before replacing parts.

Vehicle diagnostics will continue to work fully offline, while your AI feature does require an internet connection to display recommendations.

Advancing YOUCANIC’s Mission to Empower Drivers

YOUCANIC was built on the belief that car owners deserve access to the same repair knowledge once limited to dealerships and professional shops. As trips to the dealership become more and more expensive, YOUCANIC strives to bridge the gap, offering dealer-level diagnostics for a much more affordable price. Through detailed DIY guides, step-by-step repair videos, and now AI-enhanced diagnostics, the company aims to give drivers more control over their vehicles and their repair costs.

“The Right to Repair movement is about giving people the freedom and information they need to maintain what they own,” added Hila. “By combining AI with a powerful diagnostic tool, we’re lowering barriers and giving everyday drivers dealership level insight without the dealership.”

Free Upgrade for All UCAN-II-C Owners

The new AI feature is available now for free on all UCAN-II-C scanners. Previous owners can enable it at no cost by updating their device.

YOUCANIC OBD2 SCANNER WITH AI DIAGNOSTICS

About YOUCANIC

YOUCANIC is an American automotive tech company dedicated to empowering drivers, DIY enthusiasts, and mechanics with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to diagnose and repair vehicles without having to rely on the dealership. Through their latest UCAN-II-C diagnostic scanner, comprehensive repair guides, and extensive how-to video library, YOUCANIC is redefining what modern car maintenance and repair looks like for consumers and professionals alike.

