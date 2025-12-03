Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Net sales of $246.9 million down 15.6% year-over-year; up 2.6% on a sequential quarter basis

Net loss of $9.9 million or 4.0% of net sales; adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.1%

Reaffirming fiscal 2026 guidance for net sales of $900 million to $1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $70 to $80 million

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, lighting, and power distribution applications, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 ended November 1, 2025.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jon DeGaynor said, “Methode's transformation journey made further progress in the quarter and is on track. I am proud of the unwavering commitment and hard work that the Methode team has put into our transformation. The tangible improvements we have made are creating real value for our customers and shareholders. We are laser focused on improving execution and making Methode a more reliable and resilient company."

DeGaynor concluded, “We are reaffirming our fiscal 2026 guidance, driven by strategic operational enhancements - even as we navigate an approximately $100 million decline in annual net sales primarily due to evolving EV market demand. In addition, we continue to expect to deliver positive free cash flow for the year."

Consolidated Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Methode's net sales were $246.9 million, compared to $292.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease reflected lower sales volumes across all segments. Fiscal 2Q 2026 contained 13 weeks compared to 14 weeks in Fiscal 2Q 2025.

Income from operations was $2.9 million, compared to $9.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Income from operations as a percentage of net sales was 1.2%, compared to 3.2% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Gross profit was lower when compared to the prior-year quarter, a result of lower sales volume and product mix in the Automotive segment. Adjusted income from operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $4.0 million, compared to $14.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The adjusted income from operations excluded expenses of $1.1 million for restructuring costs and asset impairment charges.

Net loss was $9.9 million or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $1.6 million or $0.05 per diluted share in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $6.7 million or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to income of $5.2 million or $0.14 per diluted share in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The adjusted net loss excluded $0.9 million for restructuring costs and asset impairment charges and $2.3 million for valuation allowance for deferred tax assets.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of Intangibles), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $16.5 million or 6.7% of net sales, compared to $22.1 million or 7.6% of net sales in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $17.6 million, compared to $26.7 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA excluded $1.1 million for restructuring costs and asset impairment charges.

Debt was $332.5 million at the end of the quarter, up from $317.6 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Increased borrowings and foreign currency translation drove the increase. Net debt, a non-GAAP financial measure defined as debt less cash and cash equivalents, was $214.0 million, which was flat when compared to fiscal year-end 2025.

Net cash used by operating activities was $7.4 million for the quarter, compared to $48.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment, was negative $11.6 million, compared to negative $58.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Free cash flow for the first half of fiscal 2026 was positive $6.4 million.

Segment Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Comparing the Automotive segment’s quarter to the same quarter of fiscal 2025:

Net sales were $110.5 million, down from $145.5 million. Net sales decreased $35.0 million or 24.1% due to the roll-off of legacy programs along with lower sales volumes of sensor and user interface products. Foreign currency translation increased net sales by $3.3 million as compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Loss from operations was $10.9 million, compared to income of $0.7 million in the prior year. The higher loss from operations was primarily due to lower gross profit.

Comparing the Industrial segment’s quarter to the same quarter of fiscal 2025:

Net sales were $126.9 million, down from $131.4 million. Net sales decreased $4.5 million or 3.4%, due to lower sales volumes for lighting products for commercial vehicles and radio remote control devices, partially offset by higher sales volumes for lighting products for off-road equipment markets. Foreign currency translation increased net sales by $2.6 million as compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Income from operations was $29.3 million, increased from $24.3 million. Income from operations was 23.1% of net sales, increased from 18.5%. The increase was primarily due to higher gross profit and lower selling and administrative expenses.

Comparing the Interface segment’s quarter to the same quarter of fiscal 2025:

Net sales were $9.5 million, down from $15.7 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volumes of touch panels for appliances.

Income from operations was $2.3 million, down from $4.7 million. Income from operations was 24.2% of net sales, decreased from 29.9%. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross profit.



Guidance

For fiscal 2026, the company reaffirmed its guidance expectation as follows:

Fiscal 2026 $ Millions Sales $900-1,000 Interest Expense $21-23 Tax Expense $17-21 D&A $58-63 Adjusted EBITDA $70-80 Capital Expenditures $24-29





This guidance is based on the current market outlook based on third party forecasts and customer projections and the current U.S. tariff policy. The guidance is subject to change due to a variety of factors including tariffs, the successful launch of multiple new programs, the ultimate take rates on EV programs, success and timing of cost recovery actions, inflation, global economic instability, supply chain disruptions, transformation and restructuring efforts, potential impairments, any acquisitions or divestitures, and legal matters.

Due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items that would impact net income margin, such as foreign currency gains and losses, we are unable to reasonably estimate net income margin, the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin. Accordingly, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA margin to net income margin with respect to the guidance provided.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliances. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), Methode uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share, Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss), Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow as non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. Methode's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view Methode's performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate its past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) are commonly used by other companies in our industry and provide a comparison for investors to the company’s performance versus its competitors and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating Methode.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect, when made, our current views with respect to current events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, which may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or our strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following:

Dependence on the automotive, commercial vehicle, and construction industries;

Timing, quality and cost of new program launches;

Changes in electric vehicle (“EV”) demand;

Investment in programs prior to the recognition of revenue;

Production delays or cancelled orders;

Changes in global trade policies, including tariffs;

Failure to attract and retain qualified personnel;

Inflation;

Dependence on the availability and price of materials;

Dependence on a small number of large customers;

Dependence on our supply chain;

Risks related to conducting global operations;

Effects of potential catastrophic events or other business interruptions;

Ability to withstand pricing pressures, including price reductions;

Ability to compete effectively;

Our lengthy sales cycle;

Risks relating to our use of requirements contracts;

Potential work stoppages;

Ability to successfully benefit from acquisitions and divestitures;

Ability to manage our debt levels;

Ability to comply with restrictions and covenants under our credit agreement;

Interest rate changes and variable rate instruments;

Timing and magnitude of costs associated with restructuring activities;

Recognition of goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;

Risks associated with inventory;

Ability to remediate a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting;

Currency fluctuations;

Income tax rate fluctuations;

Judgments related to accounting for tax positions;

Risks associated with litigation and government inquiries;

Risks associated with warranty claims;

Changing government regulations;

Changing requirements by stakeholders on environmental or social matters;

Effects of IT disruptions or cybersecurity incidents;

Ability to innovate and keep pace with technological changes; and

Ability to protect our intellectual property.

Additional details and factors are discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. Any forward-looking statements made by us speak only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in millions, except per-share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 1,

2025 November 2,

2024 November 1,

2025 November 2,

2024 (13 Weeks) (14 Weeks) (26 Weeks) (27 Weeks) Net sales $ 246.9 $ 292.6 $ 487.4 $ 551.1 Cost of products sold 199.2 234.7 396.2 448.6 Gross profit 47.7 57.9 91.2 102.5 Selling and administrative expenses 39.0 42.6 75.6 88.8 Amortization of intangibles 5.8 5.9 11.6 11.8 Income from operations 2.9 9.4 4.0 1.9 Interest expense, net 5.7 6.2 11.6 11.0 Other expense, net 1.4 1.6 2.7 2.4 Pre-tax (loss) income (4.2 ) 1.6 (10.3 ) (11.5 ) Income tax expense 5.7 3.2 9.9 8.4 Net loss $ (9.9 ) $ (1.6 ) $ (20.2 ) $ (19.9 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.56 ) Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.56 ) Cash dividends per share $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.28





METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except share and per-share data)

November 1, 2025 May 3, 2025 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 118.5 $ 103.6 Accounts receivable, net 229.6 241.0 Inventories, net 190.2 194.1 Income tax receivable 2.5 4.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14.5 17.1 Total current assets 555.3 559.9 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 225.5 221.6 Goodwill 173.4 172.7 Other intangible assets, net 228.6 238.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 20.6 23.7 Deferred tax assets 38.8 37.8 Pre-production costs 25.5 31.7 Other long-term assets 19.7 20.0 Total long-term assets 732.1 745.9 Total assets $ 1,287.4 $ 1,305.8 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 124.2 $ 125.9 Accrued employee liabilities 27.2 32.0 Other accrued liabilities 46.6 50.2 Short-term operating lease liabilities 7.6 7.4 Short-term debt 0.2 0.2 Income tax payable 11.8 17.5 Total current liabilities 217.6 233.2 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 332.3 317.4 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15.3 18.2 Other long-term liabilities 17.1 16.9 Deferred tax liabilities 25.8 26.8 Total long-term liabilities 390.5 379.3 Total liabilities 608.1 612.5 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.50 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 36,746,962 shares and 37,151,365 shares issued as of November 1, 2025 and May 3, 2025, respectively 18.4 18.6 Additional paid-in capital 195.8 191.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22.3 ) (29.8 ) Treasury stock, 1,346,624 shares as of November 1, 2025 and May 3, 2025 (11.5 ) (11.5 ) Retained earnings 498.9 524.2 Total shareholders' equity 679.3 693.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,287.4 $ 1,305.8





METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

(in millions)

Six Months Ended November 1, 2025 November 2, 2024 (26 Weeks) (27 Weeks) Operating activities: Net loss $ (20.2 ) $ (19.9 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29.9 28.4 Stock-based compensation expense 4.2 3.7 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.8 0.5 Partial write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs 0.6 1.2 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (0.5 ) (0.3 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 0.1 0.4 Inventory obsolescence 3.4 5.6 Change in deferred income taxes (1.9 ) 2.5 Other (1.6 ) 1.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14.1 5.2 Inventories, net 1.7 (46.9 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6.5 (6.9 ) Accounts payable (2.5 ) (2.0 ) Other liabilities (16.9 ) (9.7 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 17.7 (37.1 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11.3 ) (24.0 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1.3 3.0 Proceeds from redemption of life insurance 0.5 — Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (9.5 ) (21.0 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (0.9 ) (0.5 ) Repayments of finance leases (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Debt issuance costs (1.6 ) (1.8 ) Purchases of common stock — (1.6 ) Cash dividends (4.7 ) (10.0 ) Proceeds from borrowings 88.5 45.0 Repayments of borrowings (78.1 ) (39.1 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 3.1 (8.1 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3.6 1.7 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14.9 (64.5 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 103.6 161.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 118.5 $ 97.0 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 10.2 $ 10.3 Income taxes, net of refunds $ 15.3 $ 15.5 Operating lease obligations $ 4.4 $ 4.6





METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 1,

2025 November 2,

2024 November 1,

2025 November 2,

2024 (13 Weeks) (14 Weeks) (26 Weeks) (27 Weeks) EBITDA: Net loss $ (9.9 ) $ (1.6 ) $ (20.2 ) $ (19.9 ) Income tax expense 5.7 3.2 9.9 8.4 Interest expense, net 5.7 6.2 11.6 11.0 Amortization of intangibles 5.8 5.9 11.6 11.8 Depreciation 9.2 8.4 18.3 16.6 EBITDA 16.5 22.1 31.2 27.9 Transformation costs * — 4.8 — 7.0 Partial write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs — — 0.6 1.2 Restructuring costs and asset impairment charges 1.1 0.1 2.0 0.7 Net gain on sale of non-core assets — (0.3 ) (0.5 ) (0.3 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17.6 $ 26.7 $ 33.3 $ 36.5 * Represents professional fees related to the Company's cost reduction initiative.





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 1,

2025 November 2,

2024 November 1,

2025 November 2,

2024 (13 Weeks) (14 Weeks) (26 Weeks) (27 Weeks) Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ (7.4 ) $ (48.0 ) $ 17.7 $ (37.1 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4.2 ) (10.4 ) (11.3 ) (24.0 ) Free cash flow $ (11.6 ) $ (58.4 ) $ 6.4 $ (61.1 )





November 1,

2025 May 3,

2025 Net Debt: Short-term debt $ 0.2 $ 0.2 Long-term debt 332.3 317.4 Total debt 332.5 317.6 Less: cash and cash equivalents (118.5 ) (103.6 ) Net debt $ 214.0 $ 214.0





METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended November 1, 2025 (13 Weeks) November 2, 2024 (14 Weeks) Income

from

operations Pre-tax

loss Net loss Diluted

loss per

share Income

from

operations Pre-tax

income Net (loss)

income Diluted

(loss)

income

per share U.S. GAAP (as reported) $ 2.9 $ (4.2 ) $ (9.9 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 9.4 $ 1.6 $ (1.6 ) $ (0.05 ) Transformation costs — — — $ — 4.8 4.8 3.7 $ 0.10 Restructuring costs and asset impairment charges 1.1 1.1 0.9 $ 0.03 0.1 0.1 0.1 $ 0.01 Net gain on sale of non-core assets — — — $ — — (0.3 ) (0.2 ) $ (0.01 ) Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets — — 2.3 $ 0.06 — — 3.2 $ 0.09 Non-U.S. GAAP (adjusted) $ 4.0 $ (3.1 ) $ (6.7 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 14.3 $ 6.2 $ 5.2 $ 0.14 Six Months Ended November 1, 2025 (26 Weeks) November 2, 2024 (27 Weeks) Loss from

operations Pre-tax

loss Net loss Diluted

(loss)

income

per share Income

from

operations Pre-tax

loss Net loss Diluted

(loss)

income

per share U.S. GAAP (as reported) $ 4.0 $ (10.3 ) $ (20.2 ) $ (0.57 ) $ 1.9 $ (11.5 ) $ (19.9 ) $ (0.56 ) Transformation costs — — — $ — 7.0 7.0 5.4 $ 0.15 Partial write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs — 0.6 0.5 $ 0.01 — 1.2 0.9 $ 0.03 Restructuring costs and asset impairment charges 2.0 2.0 1.6 $ 0.05 0.7 0.7 0.6 $ 0.02 Net gain on sale of non-core assets — (0.5 ) (0.4 ) $ (0.01 ) — (0.3 ) (0.2 ) $ (0.01 ) Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets — — 4.0 $ 0.11 — — 7.5 $ 0.21 Non-U.S. GAAP (adjusted) $ 6.0 $ (8.2 ) $ (14.5 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 9.6 $ (2.9 ) $ (5.7 ) $ (0.16 )





