Innventure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”), an industrial growth conglomerate that commercializes breakthrough technologies, today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:

December 11, 2025 – Roland Austrup, Chief Growth Officer, and Lucas Harper, Chief Investment Officer, will present at Sidoti's Year End Virtual Investor Conference. The presentation will begin at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET and will be webcast live, which can be accessed via Innventure’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.innventure.com/ or by clicking this link. Management will also be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings.

December 16, 2025 – Roland Austrup, Chief Growth Officer, and Lucas Harper, Chief Investment Officer, will attend Northland's Virtual Growth Conference and be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings.





About Innventure

Innventure (NASDAQ: INV), an industrial growth conglomerate, focuses on building companies with billion-dollar valuations by commercializing breakthrough technology solutions. By systematically creating and operating industrial enterprises from the ground up, Innventure participates in early-stage economics and provides industrial operating expertise designed for global scale. Innventure’s approach seeks to uniquely bridge the ”Valley of Death" between corporate innovation and commercialization through its distinctive combination of value-driven multinational partnerships, operational experience, and capital-intensive scale-up expertise.

