Allison Ames, Susan Brandt, Steven Ekstract, Hallmark, Dolly Parton, and Kevin Smith Join Licensing International Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Licensing International, the leading trade organization for the $369+ billion global licensing industry, and the Licensing International Foundation, which supports the education of future licensing leaders, today celebrated the induction of Allison Ames, Susan Brandt, Steven Ekstract, the Hallmark brand and legacy, Dolly Parton, and Kevin Smith to the Licensing International Hall of Fame.

Held at Gotham Hall in New York City, the event also recognized Rising Stars in the licensing business and celebrated the future of the industry with the 2025 Licensing International Foundation scholarship recipients.

This year’s inductees included:

Allison Ames , President and CEO of Beanstalk, was honored for her continued excellence in the licensing industry and deep commitment to mentoring future leaders. With nearly 30 years of experience in global brand licensing and retail programs, Ames has led transformative initiatives for clients such as Stanley Black & Decker, P&G, Diageo, Kellanova, WK Kellogg Co., Godiva, Dole, HGTV, The Met, The Ohio State University, the U.S. Army, and more. She was an integral part of the development and management of retail exclusive programs for Mary-Kate & Ashley, Danskin Now, Kelly Ripa, Salma Hayek, and Chef Eric Adjepong. Her work has led Beanstalk to consistently rank as the third largest licensing agency in the industry, accounting for over $11 billion in retail sales on behalf of its clients in 2024. She has also championed Beanstalk’s learning and development, DEI practice, and community engagement programs. Under her leadership, Beanstalk has won over 30 industry awards and Ames herself was the recipient of License Global's 2018 Influentials Award and in 2022, she was named License Global’s The Influential.



Ames was presented by Michael Stone, Vice Chairman and Co-founder of Beanstalk and 2019 Licensing International Hall of Fame inductee.





Brandt was presented by Kyle Zimmer, President, CEO and Co-founder of First Book.





Ekstract was presented by Ambassador A. Shabazz, Diplomat, Lecturer, Professor and Strategic Advisor for Corporations, Academia, Foundations and Global Forums.





Accepting on behalf of the Hallmark brand and legacy was Andy Pence, VP of Gold Crown Customer Development at Hallmark Cards, presented by Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer | Hallmark and Hallmark Media.





Accepting on behalf of Dolly Parton was Van Kokeh, Vice President, IMG Licensing.





Smith was presented by Stuart Pollock, Chief Strategic Partnership Officer, Bridge Licensing Inc.

In addition to the 2025 Hall of Fame induction, the event recognized the industry’s rising talent with the 2025 Rising Star Awards. The nine Rising Star recipients continued the award’s tradition of honoring young professionals for driving the future of the global brand licensing industry forward. Additionally, 23 students from around the world were named recipients of the Licensing International Foundation 2025 Scholarship, celebrating accomplished students exploring a career in brand licensing. These scholarships are funded by donations from individuals, foundations, and companies that support our mission to empower students at all stages of their educational journey, including Mad Engine, Mattel, Paramount, and Raw Thrills.

“From industry veterans to global icons, this year's nominees represent the wide-ranging possibilities of brand licensing and its influence across sectors,” said Maura Regan, President of Licensing International. “We’re proud to recognize such influential leaders while also celebrating emerging talent through our annual Rising Star Award and the Licensing International Foundation’s scholarship program. The Hall of Fame event unites our global community of leaders and underscores the far-reaching impact of licensing worldwide.”

The event was made possible by generous sponsors, including Paramount.

Nominations for the 2026 Hall of Fame are now open. To learn more about the Licensing International Foundation and support its ongoing mission to educate and inspire the next generation of licensing leaders, visit LicensingInternational.org/About/Foundation.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $369+ billion global licensing industry. Licensing International’s mission is to foster the growth and expansion of licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, Licensing International members in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit LicensingInternational.org for more information and to utilize licensing’s definitive online resource.

About Licensing International Foundation

The Licensing International Foundation was established in 2020 to mark a new chapter in the global association’s charitable initiatives and to continue its decades-long support of the brand licensing community. The Foundation is focused on the education of future licensing leaders through the Licensing International Scholarship Program, which awards grants to deserving individuals who are interested in a career in brand licensing. Visit https://licensinginternational.org/about/foundation/ for more information or to make a donation.

