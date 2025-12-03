Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Maple Hills Community in Covington, Washington

COVINGTON, Wash., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a brand-new model home is now open in Toll Brothers at Maple Hills, a cul-de-sac community of single-family homes in Covington, Washington. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and the professionally designed model home are located at 25520 204th Place in Covington.

Toll Brothers at Maple Hills offers 22 new single-family homes ranging from 2,678 to 3,367+ square feet. Priced from the mid-$900,000s, the homes offer 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 baths, and 2-car garages, with versatile options including lofts, flex rooms, daylight basements, and covered outdoor living spaces. Select homes back onto a protected private greenbelt, offering territorial views.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"Toll Brothers at Maple Hills offers home shoppers the perfect combination of luxury living and serene natural surroundings," said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers for the Pacific region. "The community is designed to provide a peaceful retreat while maintaining convenient access to nearby commuter routes, major employers, and future retail and dining options."

The community features a park with a playground, multi-use walking paths, and direct access to the trail system at neighboring Cedar Creek Park. Future retail shopping, dining, and entertainment at the planned LakePointe town center will be within walking distance. Additionally, the upcoming Covington Connector along 204th Ave. SE to Highway 18 will provide an easy commute to Seattle, Bellevue, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Maple Hills and other Toll Brothers communities in the Seattle area, call 844-845-5263 or visit TollBrothersatMapleHills.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

