Root, Inc. to Participate in Citi’s 2025 Insurance Access Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced its participation in Citi’s 2025 Insurance Access Day, taking place December 8, 2025 in New York, New York.

While there will be no Company presentation, Root, Inc. will host one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors. The investor material to be used in the meetings can be found on the home page of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com .

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 16 million app downloads and has collected more than 33 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.



