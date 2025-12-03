MKS Inc. Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, was recognized today as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2026 by Newsweek and Statista, Inc.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista as one of the most responsible companies in the nation for the third straight year,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS. “We work every day to provide our customers with world-class technology and innovation to help them achieve their objectives, and to do so responsibly for the benefit of our planet and communities.”





The America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking analyzes companies through a holistic view of corporate responsibility and evaluates the top 2,000 public U.S.-based companies by revenue. Each company receives an overall score based on over 30 key performance indicators, and a public survey of 18,000 U.S. residents.

