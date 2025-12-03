Announcement relating to despatch of Definitive Proxy Statement and details of Scheme Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

DUBLIN, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, the board of directors of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a public limited company incorporated in Ireland (the “Company” or “Avadel”) and the board of directors of Alkermes plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland (“Alkermes”), reached agreement on the terms of an offer for the Company by Alkermes, pursuant to which Alkermes will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of the Company (the “Proposed Transaction”). As outlined in both the announcement made by the Company and Alkermes under Rule 2.7 of the Irish Takeover Rules on October 22, 2025, and in the revised offer announcement made by the Company and Alkermes on November 19, 2025, the Proposed Transaction is to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 (the “Scheme”).

The Company announces that earlier today it began mailing a proxy statement to Avadel shareholders, which also constitutes a scheme circular (as defined in the Irish Takeover Rules), relating to the Proposed Transaction (as may be amended and supplemented, the “Definitive Proxy Statement”). The Definitive Proxy Statement sets out, amongst other things, the full terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction, information required under Section 452 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 and details of the actions to be taken by Avadel shareholders in relation to the Scheme.

Furthermore, notices convening the scheme meeting of Avadel shareholders to consider and vote on the Scheme (the “Scheme Meeting”) and the related extraordinary general meeting of Avadel shareholders (the “EGM”) are contained in the Definitive Proxy Statement, as are the specifics of the Avadel shareholders entitled to vote on the Scheme at such meetings. As previously announced, the Scheme Meeting will be held on January 12, 2026, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Irish local time) and the EGM will be held on January 12, 2026, commencing at 10:15 a.m. (Irish local time), or, if the Scheme Meeting has not concluded by 10:15 a.m. (Irish local time), as soon as possible after the conclusion or adjournment of the Scheme Meeting. Both the Scheme Meeting and the EGM will be held at the offices of Arthur Cox LLP, Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland.

About Avadel

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Avadel’s approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for extended-release oral suspension for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients 7 years and older with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit Avadel’s website at www.avadel.com .

Contacts:

Avadel Investor Relations:

investors@avadel.com

Precision AQ:

Austin Murtagh

Austin.Murtagh@precisionAQ.com

(212) 698-8696



In connection with the Proposed Transaction, Avadel filed the Definitive Proxy Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today. The Definitive Proxy Statement will be sent to Avadel's shareholders as of the record date of November 25, 2025, established for voting at the Scheme Meeting and the EGM.

Any vote in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Scheme Meeting or the EGM to approve the Proposed Transaction, the Scheme or related matters, or other responses in relation to the Proposed Transaction, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Definitive Proxy Statement (including the Scheme Document).

The Definitive Proxy Statement, as well as Avadel's other public filings with the SEC, may be obtained without charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and at Avadel's website at https://investors.avadel.com/sec-filings.

Avadel and certain of its directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Avadel shareholders in connection with the Proposed Transaction and any other matters to be voted on at the Scheme Meeting and the EGM to approve the Proposed Transaction.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Proposed Transaction involving Alkermes and Avadel, Avadel's current expectations and estimates about the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction, the parties' ability to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Transaction and the other conditions set forth in the transaction agreement between Alkermes and Avadel regarding the Proposed Transaction.

The directors of Avadel accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting exclusively as financial advisor for Avadel in connection with the matters set out in this announcement.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, acting through its affiliate Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, is acting exclusively for Avadel as financial advisor in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement.

Under the provisions of Rule 8.3(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person who is 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of Avadel must make an 'opening position disclosure' following the commencement of the 'offer period'. The offer period in respect of Avadel in relation to the Proposed Transaction commenced on October 22, 2025.

Under the provisions of Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, if any person is, or becomes, 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of Avadel, that person must publicly disclose all 'dealings' in any 'relevant securities' of Avadel during the 'offer period', by no later than 3:30 p.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) on the 'business day' following the date of the relevant transaction.

If two or more persons cooperate on the basis of any agreement either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an 'interest' in 'relevant securities' of Avadel or any securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules.

In addition, each of Avadel and any offeror must make an 'opening position disclosure' by no later than 12:00 noon (U.S. Eastern Time) on the date falling ten 'business days' following the commencement of the 'offer period' or the announcement that first identifies a securities exchange offeror, as applicable.

A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'opening position' and 'dealings' should be disclosed can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

'Interests' in securities arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities.

Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website.

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Irish Takeover Rules, a copy of this announcement will be available on Avadel's website at https://investors.avadel.com/transaction-overview by no later than 12:00 noon (U.S. Eastern Time) on the business day following publication of this announcement.

Certain capitalized words used in this announcement and not herein defined have the meanings given to such words in the announcement issued by the Company and Alkermes under Rule 2.7 of the Irish Takeover Rules on October 22, 2025.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in, into, or from, certain jurisdictions other than Ireland and the United States may be restricted or affected by the laws of those jurisdictions.

