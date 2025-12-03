Funding Bold Innovation: Rezven-Backed Nativo Acquired by Life360 in $120 Million Deal

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezven Partners, a Los Angeles-based venture capital firm, today announced that Life360 (Nasdaq: LIF), the leading family connection and safety company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nativo – a Rezven portfolio company built and scaled in partnership with Cie. The transaction is valued at approximately $120 million in a combination of cash and stock, pending customary closing conditions.

Rezven Partners, an early investor in Nativo, provided the strategic capital that helped fuel the company’s rapid scale and category leadership.



Nativo’s acquisition by Life360 accelerates the expansion of family-focused, privacy-forward advertising technology designed to add value to the consumer experience.



The acquisition highlights Rezven’s successful venture collaboration with Cie and includes notable investors such as Signia Venture Partners, Greycroft, 1745 Ventures (formerly BDMI), and Advanced Venture Partners.





Founded in 2010 and incubated by Cie, Nativo has grown into one of the most respected platforms in advertising technology, helping brands and publishers deliver premium, contextually relevant ad experiences. Rezven Partners supported the company’s growth through targeted capital investment and strategic guidance, enabling Nativo to scale its technology and expand its publisher network globally.

“The acquisition of Nativo by Life360 represents exactly the type of high-impact outcome we seek when we invest alongside innovative builders like Cie,” said Anderee Berengian, Founder of Rezven Partners. “Nativo’s growth from concept to acquisition demonstrates the power of combining visionary leadership with focused capital. We are proud to have supported Justin Choi and his team, and to see their technology now expanding into a new phase with Life360.”

Rezven’s investment in Nativo adds to a portfolio of successful ventures, including StyleHaul, Scan Digital, Cloud Trigger, Cramster, Titan School Solutions, ASAP Tire, and Performa Labs. The firm continues to partner with Cie to identify and fund innovative companies positioned for growth across technology, media, and consumer industries.

The Nativo transaction is expected to close in January 2026.

Rezven Partners is a private investment firm focused on high-growth technology, media, and consumer ventures. Through a combination of strategic capital, operational expertise, and close collaboration with founders, Rezven drives sustainable growth and value creation across its portfolio.

Rezven’s holdings have included StyleHaul, Scan Digital, Cloud Trigger, Cramster, Titan School Solutions, ASAP Tire, Performa Labs, and Nativo. The firm’s long-standing partnership with Cie continues to identify and accelerate innovative companies positioned to disrupt their industries.

