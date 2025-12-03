Austin Natural Mattress Launches Toys for Tots Holiday Partnership

Austin, Texas, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Natural Mattress, Austin’s leading mattress store for natural, organic and luxury sleep, announced today a new holiday partnership with Toys for Tots. From now until Christmas, the local mattress store in Austin, TX will donate one new toy for every mattress purchase made both in-store and online, supporting Central Texas children and families during the holiday season.





This year Austin Natural Mattress is giving back to benefit local Austin children.

This initiative reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to community involvement and its mission to provide healthier, non-toxic sleep—featuring top brands such as Avocado, Naturepedic, Coyuchi and Vispring. Shoppers can give back simply by choosing a high-quality, non-toxic, organic mattress during the busiest retail season of the year. Donation boxes are also available on-site for the community to drop off any new, unwrapped toy donations.

A Simple Way for Shoppers to Give Back

Customers making any purchase now through Christmas will automatically trigger a toy donation. All toy donations will be picked up by Toys for Tots for distribution to children in need across the Austin area.

“Every year, our customers look for meaningful ways to give back,” said Charles Roberts, Manager, Austin Natural Mattress. “By partnering with Toys for Tots, we’re able to make a direct impact in our community during a season that should be joyful for every child. One purchase equals one new toy under the tree for a child in need.”

About Austin Natural Mattress



Locally owned since 1999, Austin Natural Mattress specializes in natural, organic, and luxury sleep solutions. Our curated selection includes premium, eco-friendly brands such as Avocado, Naturepedic, Vispring, Posh + Lavish, and The Natural Mattress Home. Dedicated to superior comfort, sustainability, and wellness, Austin Natural Mattress continues to set the benchmark for healthy, luxurious sleep.

Press inquiries

Austin Natural Mattress

https://www.austinnaturalmattress.com

Amanda Demuth

amanda@austinnaturalmattress.com

(512) 452-4444

Austin Natural Mattress

7530 Burnet Road

Austin, TX 78757