European Commission Review Dismisses NGO Allegations on Strategic Project Designation

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun”, “ESM”, or the “Company”) acknowledges the European Commission’s published responses to allegations submitted by certain Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) directly to the CRMA Strategic Project Promoters in Brussels regarding the Commission Decision 2025/840 of 25 March 2025, which designated certain critical raw material projects as strategic. The Company notes the positive outcome of the European Commission’s internal review of our Rovina Valley Project, which found eleven allegations to be partially inadmissible and, in all cases, unfounded.

Commenting on the European Commission’s public response, Grant Sboros, ESM’s CEO, said: “We feel this as an affirmation of our world-class asset and welcome this public development, which brings us another step closer to enabling the people of Hunedoara County and Romania to benefit from a project that supports Europe’s critical copper supply.”

The European Commission’s full published responses are detailed in the following link: European Commission Response in Full eu/law

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest copper and gold deposit in Europe. Already granted European strategic status, the Rovina Valley Project is expected to unlock much needed investment and job creation in Hunedoara County and will deliver critical minerals necessary for Europe’s green energy transition.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to the Rovina Valley Project and the Company’s future business activities and operating performance in respect thereof. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding claims made by the NGOs and the response published by the European Commission. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, including the Company’s annual information form, financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

