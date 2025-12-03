Meiwu Technology Co., Ltd. Announces MOU with Real BioTech (Qingdao) Ltd.

Xiamen, China, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meiwu Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as " Meiwu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WNW), a leading integrated platform in the beauty industry, announced that the Company signed a non-binding Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") on November 25, 2025, with Real BioTech (Qingdao) Ltd. ("Real Biotech"), a marine biotechnology enterprise based in Qingdao, China. The MOU aims to establish a strategic partnership between the two parties, jointly dedicated to expanding the Company’s market shares in the beauty market in China and globally.​

Pursuant to the terms of the MOU, both parties will integrate their core strengths and resources to drive synergistic growth:​

Meiwu operates as a platform integrating R&D, packaging, promotion, sales of functional skincare products, and talent training for retail stores.​

Real Biotech specializes in marine biotechnology development and promotion; R&D, production, and sales of food, medical devices, cosmetics, marine biological hemostatic materials, and wound dressings; as well as the cultivation, processing, and sales of marine microalgae.​

Through this strategic cooperation, Real Biotech plans to leverage its R&D capabilities and marine biological resources to provide Meiwu with R&D support, technical services, and technical consulting. Meiwu believes this collaboration will enhance its capabilities in the beauty sector, particularly in the development of beauty solutions utilizing marine active ingredients, which the Company believes is a high-growth segment in the global beauty market driven by increasing consumer demand for natural, science-backed skincare products.​

The Company believes that this partnership aligns with Meiwu’s long-term strategy. By combining Real Biotech’s expertise in marine biotechnology with Meiwu’s brand operation and distribution network, the Company believes that the two parties are positioned to capture new opportunities in the rapidly evolving beauty industry, delivering enhanced value to customers, shareholders, and partners alike.​

About Meiwu Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: WNW)​

Meiwu Technology Co., Ltd. is committed to providing high-quality functional skincare products and professional services through its subsidiaries in China. For more information, please visit the Company’s official website: www.wnw108.com.​



Forward-Looking Statements​

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the strategic cooperation, the expansion of the efficacious beauty market, and the Company’s future business development. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company’s management, and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect actual results include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, the ability to successfully implement the cooperation plan, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

